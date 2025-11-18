Microsoft reveals Agent 365 - the new and (hopefully) easy way to get a handle on all these new AI agents at work

Microsoft reveals Agent 365 at Ignite 2025

New platform lets you see and manage all your agents at once

Agent connectors and MCP compatability also launched

Microsoft has unveiled a host of new tools for businesses to get to grips with all their AI agents.

At Microsoft Ignite 2025, the company launched Microsoft Agent 365 platform, which will make it easier for organizations to manage and hopefully grow their agent usage.

"Microsoft Agent 365 will extend the infrastructure for managing users to agents — helping organizations govern agents responsibly and at scale," the company said.

Agent 365

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Living in the Microsoft 365 admin center, the new platform will bring together the company's security tools (Defender, Entra and Purview) with popular office software apps such as Word, Excel and Outlook, to give agents the best chance to find the information they need, boosting productivity across the board.

Agent 365 will give users a complete view of every agent in their organization, as well as what permissions and access they have, including the ability to manage and limit this.

Users will also be able to see clearly what connections their agents have with their people and their data, and monitor agent behavior and performance in real time to assess their impact n your organization.

Agents can then be given access to apps and data to help improve the human-agent workflow, with conenctions to Microsoft's new Work IQ platform to get even more context when needed.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All this is secured with Microsoft's top security tools, protecting agents from the threats and vulnerabilities before they are ever affected, as well as warning of any agents which might leak or overshare data.

Elsewhere at Ignite, the company announced a host of new agents for its top office software apps, as well as launching a preview of native support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) on Windows.

This will make it easier for AI agents to connect with enterprise apps and tools, with developer also now able to make their apps easier to discover, and new agent connectors allowing access to system files and Windows settings such as network and Bluetooth.

Finally, new agent workspaces will let agents interact safely and securely with software, carrying out their tasks without disturbing the human user.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.