The next phase of AI is agentic, and it starts with data architecture

If you look at the last decade of AI progress, most of it has been measured in a single dimension: bigger models and better benchmarks.

That approach worked for a while, but we’re now running into the limits of what “bigger” can buy.

The next breakthrough isn’t about cranking parameters into the billions. It’s about the architecture underneath, the part most people don’t see but absolutely feel when it isn’t working.

Derek Slager Social Links Navigation CTO and co-founder, Amperity.

That’s where agentic AI comes in. Not agents as a buzzword, but as a practical shift in how intelligence is distributed.

Instead of one model waiting for a prompt and producing an answer, you get groups of smaller, purpose-built agents that watch what’s happening, reason about it, and act.

The intelligence is in how they collaborate, not in one giant model doing everything.

Once you start thinking about it that way, the conversation shifts from “What can the model do?” to “What does the system let the model do?” And that’s all architecture.

From Generative Answers to Ongoing Loops

Generative AI changed how people interact with software, sure. But the pattern hasn’t changed much: question in, answer out, and then everything resets.

Agentic systems don’t operate like that. They stay alert. They respond to signals you didn’t explicitly ask about, like changes in customer behavior, shifts in demand, and little anomalies that usually slip past dashboards.

And the biggest difference is time. These aren’t one-off tasks. Agents run loops. They observe, decide, try something, and come back when the situation shifts. It looks a lot more like how teams actually work when they’re at their best.

But none of that coordination works without shared context. If you have one agent basing decisions on unified profiles and another pulling from a stale, duplicated dataset, you’re going to get drift. And once agents drift, they stop being intelligent and start being unpredictable.

Unified Data Isn’t Optional Anymore

We’ve all known that fragmented data is annoying. In agentic systems, it becomes dangerous. Agents operate in parallel, and they need the same understanding of customers, products, events — everything. Otherwise, you get contradictory decisions that only show up after damage is done.

A unified, identity-resolved layer becomes the shared memory. It’s what keeps agents grounded and lets them collaborate instead of stepping on each other. This isn’t a philosophical point. Without that shared memory, agents “learn” different realities, and your system becomes incoherent fast.

Ecosystems, Not Monoliths

For years, enterprises gravitated toward big, do-everything platforms because they were afraid that stitching systems together would break things. Ironically, agentic AI flips that idea on its head.

Instead of giant platforms, you get small, specialized agents that talk to each other, almost like microservices, except they’re reasoning, not just processing.

Here’s the catch: it’s not enough for these agents to simply exchange data. They have to interpret the data in the same way. That’s where interoperability becomes a real engineering challenge.

The APIs matter less than the meaning attached to them. Two agents should receive the same signal and reach the same basic understanding of what it represents.

Get this wrong and you don’t have autonomy — you have chaos.

But when it works, you get an environment where you can add or upgrade agents without every change turning into a rewrite. The system gets smarter over time rather than more brittle.

Designing for AI from the Beginning

Many teams today still treat AI as a plug-in, something you add to an existing system after everything else is in place.

That approach just doesn’t work with agentic systems. You need data models designed for evolving schemas, governance that can handle autonomous behavior, and infrastructure built for feedback loops, not one-time transactions.

In an AI-first architecture, intelligence isn’t a feature. It’s part of the plumbing. Data moves in ways that support long-running decisions. Schemas evolve. Agents need context that lasts longer than a single request. It’s a different mindset from traditional software design, closer to designing ecosystems than applications.

Humans Aren’t Going Anywhere

There’s always a worry that “agentic AI” means people step aside. The reality is sort of the opposite. Agents take on the minute-by-minute decision loops, but humans define the goals, priorities, boundaries, and tradeoffs that make those loops meaningful.

It actually makes oversight easier. Instead of reviewing every action, people look for patterns — drift, bias, misalignment — and course-correct the system as a whole. One person can guide a lot of agents because the job shifts from giving instructions to refining intent.

Humans bring the judgment. Agents bring the stamina.

Where This All Leads

Agentic AI isn’t just the next model trend. It’s a shift in how intelligence gets embedded into systems. But autonomy without the right architecture will never produce the outcomes people expect.

You need unified data so that agents are aligned. You need interoperable systems so agents can communicate. And you need infrastructure designed for a long-lived context and continuous learning.

If generative AI was about answers, agentic AI is about ongoing intelligence, and that only works if the architecture underneath it is built for the world it’s operating in.

