5 things you need to know about agent-to-agent AI collaboration

Enterprise AI is rapidly evolving beyond single-use assistants into dynamic ecosystems of autonomous agents that can reason, delegate and collaborate to solve complex tasks.

Instead of depending on a single advanced model, forward-thinking IT leaders are exploring how multiple intelligent agents can work together in coordinated, goal-driven ways.

Gastón Milano Social Links Navigation CTO at Globant Enterprise AI.

This shift signals the rise of agent-to-agent collaboration that’s reshaping how enterprises think about automation, decision making and digital operations.

However, the introduction of multi-agent systems demands new infrastructure, new governance frameworks and a new mindset from CIOs and IT leaders for success.

Here are five key things to know and prepare for the next era of enterprise AI.

1. AI collaboration is about intelligent orchestration, not just task automation

What sets agentic AI apart from earlier automation tools is its ability to orchestrate multi-step processes with autonomy and adaptability. This means going beyond executing simple tasks and dynamically redefining how those tasks are approached and delivered.

An AI agent today can take a high-level goal and independently plan a series of actions, choose the proper tools it needs for that plan and even revise its approach if it encounters a roadblock, all without direct human intervention.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When multiple agents work together, they form a decentralized system of intelligence. For example, one agent might gather requirements or information for a task, another assess risks and a third agent executes on deliverables, while also being able to shift roles, refine goals and re-sequence workflows based on changing conditions.

This level of orchestration mirrors how human teams operate today, but agents can operate with greater speed and scale, and organizations can reimagine how work gets done.

What is making this possible is not just more innovative models, but better architectural design. To power better AI collaboration, enterprises must begin thinking of AI beyond an add-on feature and start treating it as a connective tissue that coordinates and unifies workflows.

2. Without the proper infrastructure, agentic AI falls flat

Most organizations will underestimate the technical demands of agent collaboration. True agentic systems require API-first architectures, real-time data access, standardized identity frameworks and modular environments where agents can discover, invoke and trust one another.

In practice, IT teams must invest in enabling technologies like event-driven architectures, semantic data layers and service meshes. They should always start exploring a new layer where the data, tools and services are available through new protocols like MCP, A2A and AP2.

Teams also need to build and establish policies around data security, access control and contextual permissions, especially for agents that will operate across departments and systems.

Agent-to-agent collaboration is a capability that depends on well-architected, adaptive platforms. The organizations leading this shift are those building ecosystems designed for continuous intelligence and seamless orchestration.

3. Interoperability across LLMs is becoming the norm, not the exception

Agent ecosystems are inherently heterogeneous. For example, one agent might be optimized for code generation using an open-source LLM, while another handles contract analysis with a proprietary legal model. This diversity, however, is both a strength and a challenge.

To be able to thrive in this landscape, enterprises must move toward architectures that allow for multiple LLMs to coexist and collaborate. This means building robust protocols between agents, clear model arbitration policies and context windows that maintain memory across interactions.

The future of agent-to-agent collaboration will go beyond selecting a single “best” model and move towards orchestrating the right combination of models for a given task. IT leaders who prepare their infrastructure for this shift will be positioned to move faster and build truly integrated AI ecosystems.

4. Agentic AI stalls without coordination

Most early enterprise AI failures don’t stem from underperforming models, but from weak coordination. Even highly capable agents will underdeliver if they can’t interact effectively. Without structured communication or role clarity, teams risk ending up with duplicated work, conflicting outputs or stalled outcomes.

To avoid this, organizations need a robust orchestration layer, a meta-agent or framework that can assign roles, monitor progress and enable structure between agents. Frameworks like LangGraph and CrewAI are early attempts at solving this, but many enterprises are building their own custom coordination logic. These are early-stage tools, but they can introduce complexity in real-world enterprise environments.

Enterprises are favoring leaner, more transparent tools with explicit orchestration over heavyweight frameworks that create friction. The future will be unavoidably multi-model and multi-framework, so portability and governance matter more than allegiance to any single stack.

Most of these orchestration frameworks are, in effect, embedded domain-specific languages like Python or TypeScript, which makes their abstraction layers fragile and short-lived. While this can be valuable for pilots or rapid prototyping, they rarely offer the stability required for long-term enterprise platforms.

5. Welcome to the experience era of agents: preserving interaction memory

One of the most overlooked challenges in agent-to-agent collaboration is the preservation of experience. As agents interact, delegate, and refine decisions, the knowledge generated in those exchanges becomes as important as the outputs themselves. If this interaction history is lost, enterprises risk repeating mistakes, missing optimization opportunities, and eroding trust in the system.

This is what we call the experience era of agents. Inspired by research such as DeepMind’s Era of Experience framework, the emphasis shifts from isolated transactions to continuous learning across interactions.

Enterprise AI platforms must ensure that every dialogue, negotiation, and outcome between agents is captured, structured, and made retrievable, not just as logs, but as an evolving memory that strengthens future collaboration.

In practice, this means integrating context persistence, semantic memory layers, and experience-driven feedback loops into the orchestration fabric. Just as human teams become more effective by building on shared history, AI ecosystems will only reach their full potential when agents can build, reuse, and trust their accumulated experience.

Forward-thinking CIOs and IT leaders should recognize that this memory layer is not an optional enhancement; it’s the foundation of resilience and compounding value in agentic ecosystems.

Agent-to-agent AI

This shift is already happening and accelerating faster than expected. Agent-to-agent AI is actively reshaping how enterprises operate today. Organizations are deploying multi-agent systems to modernize legacy software, streamline customer support and dynamically manage cloud costs.

In software development, we’re seeing agents collaborate to generate, test and refine code, to shorten development cycles, drive value and reduce bottlenecks. Industries like logistics, healthcare and financial services are particularly ripe for this shift because of their high data complexity and need for real-time decisioning.

The rise of agent-to-agent collaboration is unlocking a new layer of enterprise capability, but realizing the potential requires the right infrastructure, governance and coordination frameworks. For CIOs and IT leaders, the real challenge lies in moving beyond isolated deployments and thinking systematically about their AI ecosystems.

We've featured the best AI chatbot for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro