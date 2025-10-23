Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 23 (game #865).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #866) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BAYWATCH

HIGHLIGHT

RAINBOW

HERRING

PRIME

SUNSET

BOLD

PEACOCK

COOTIE

HEYDAY

KALEIDOSCOPE

UNDERLINE

ZENITH

KINGPIN

STRIKETHROUGH

PINNACLE

NYT Connections today (game #866) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Peak times

Peak times GREEN: Formatting options

Formatting options BLUE: Bright stuff

Bright stuff PURPLE: Something useful at the end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #866) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BEST YEARS

GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO TO TEXT

BLUE: THINGS KNOWN FOR BEING COLORFUL THINGS

PURPLE: ENDING IN ACCESSORIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #866) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #866, are…

YELLOW: BEST YEARS HEYDAY, PINNACLE, PRIME, ZENITH

HEYDAY, PINNACLE, PRIME, ZENITH GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO TO TEXT BOLD, HIGHLIGHT, STRIKETHROUGH, UNDERLINE

BOLD, HIGHLIGHT, STRIKETHROUGH, UNDERLINE BLUE: THINGS KNOWN FOR BEING COLORFUL THINGS KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK, RAINBOW, SUNSET

KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK, RAINBOW, SUNSET PURPLE: ENDING IN ACCESSORIES BAYWATCH, COOTIE, HERRING, KINGPIN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I did momentarily think that the inclusion of BAYWATCH meant that we were looking for things connected to David Haselhoff, but I quickly put a STRIKETHROUGH on that idea and managed to also resist fudging together a group of streaming services (PEACOCK, PRIME, errr…)

STRIKETHROUGH is my favourite of the THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH TEXT – it’s good for jokes, good for lazy people like me and good if you want to show your workings (yeah, I know this is wrong okay).

Meanwhile, I got THINGS KNOWN FOR BEING COLORFUL THINGS by thinking these were arch-shaped things rather than colorful.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 23, game #865)

YELLOW: PEACHY DANDY, DUCKY, FINE, SWELL

DANDY, DUCKY, FINE, SWELL GREEN: WINNINGS KITTY, POT, PRIZE, PURSE

KITTY, POT, PRIZE, PURSE BLUE: PIECES OF OLYMPIC SPORTS EQUIPMENT BALL, BIRDIE, PUCK, STONE

BALL, BIRDIE, PUCK, STONE PURPLE: ____BAG DOGGY, GO, MIXED, SWAG