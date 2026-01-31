Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, January 31 (game #965).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #966) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHARP

PITCH

FLAT

HEATER

CLOG

JAM

BOOST

GLUTE

PLUG

WEDGE

HYPE

ВОР

THORN

BANGER

MORGAN

NYT Connections today (game #966) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Build ‘em up

Build ‘em up BLUE: Floorfiller words

Floorfiller words GREEN: Types of footwear

Types of footwear PURPLE: Front-loaded orchestra

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #966) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUBLICIZE

BLUE: ANTHEM

GREEN: KINDS OF SHOES

PURPLE: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #966) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #966, are…

YELLOW: PUBLICIZE BOOST, HYPE, PITCH, PLUG

BOOST, HYPE, PITCH, PLUG BLUE: ANTHEM BANGER, BOP, HEATER, JAM

BANGER, BOP, HEATER, JAM GREEN: KINDS OF SHOES CLOG, FLAT, MULE, WEDGE

CLOG, FLAT, MULE, WEDGE PURPLE: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS PLUS STARTING LETTER GLUTE, MORGAN, SHARP, THORN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I took one risk today and that was including HEATER in the ANTHEM quartet alongside BANGER, BOP and JAM.

I used to be a DJ back in the day and no one ever called anything I played a “heater” but I’ve subsequently learned that it describes “a crowd-pleasing track that raises the temperature rather than the roof”. I didn’t do much crowd pleasing in my indie disco days, so maybe that’s why it was new to me.

With just eight tiles left, KINDS OF SHOES became obvious as I remained blind to MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS PLUS STARTING LETTER – kudos if you spotted those.

