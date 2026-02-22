Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 22 (game #987).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #988) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NEW YEAR'S EVE

VOLCANO

MASQUERADE

PARTY HAT

CHRISTMAS

TREE

MISTLETOE

GORGE

BLUFF

POSTURE

CONE

WEDDING

BOLT

SCARF

BLARNEY STONE

INHALE

FRONT

NYT Connections today (game #988) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

PURPLE: Smooch locations

Smooch locations BLUE: Pretender

Pretender YELLOW: Gobble your food

Gobble your food GREEN: Funnel shaped

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #988) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

PURPLE: SETTINGS FOR A KISS

BLUE: POSE

YELLOW: EAT VORACIOUSLY

GREEN: CONICAL THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #988) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #988, are…

PURPLE: SETTINGS FOR A KISS BLARNEY STONE, MISTLETOE, NEW YEAR'S EVE, WEDDING

BLARNEY STONE, MISTLETOE, NEW YEAR'S EVE, WEDDING BLUE: POSE BLUFF, FRONT, MASQUERADE, POSTURE

BLUFF, FRONT, MASQUERADE, POSTURE YELLOW: EAT VORACIOUSLY BOLT, GORGE, INHALE, SCARF

BOLT, GORGE, INHALE, SCARF GREEN: CONICAL THINGS CHRISTMAS TREE, CONE, PARTY HAT, VOLCANO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

This game was riddled with traps and I managed to fall for one — linking BLUFF, GORGE, VOLCANO and FRONT thinking we were looking for something geographical.

Fortunately after this error, I landed the purple group for the first time in weeks — a triumph with its route in half-remembered knowledge about how kissing the BLARNEY STONE (a mythical rock in Blarney Castle just outside of Cork in Ireland) will bring the kisser the gift of the gab. Performing the kiss means leaning over the side of a high wall, so you need to be pretty determined to achieve it.

CONICAL THINGS eluded me, because my idea of a PARTY HAT is a paper crown and not necessarily conical, but the tile CONE should have made this group more of a giveaway.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, February 22, game #987)

YELLOW: ONE WHO DOESN'T FIT IN BLACK SHEEP, MISFIT, OUTCAST, REJECT

BLACK SHEEP, MISFIT, OUTCAST, REJECT GREEN: DESCRIPTORS FOR GRAYING HAIR DISTINGUISHED, FLECKED, SALT-AND-PEPPER, SILVER

DISTINGUISHED, FLECKED, SALT-AND-PEPPER, SILVER BLUE: CLASSIC COMIC STRIPS BLONDIE, BLOOM COUNTY, PEANUTS, THE FAR SIDE

BLONDIE, BLOOM COUNTY, PEANUTS, THE FAR SIDE PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH THEODORE ROOSEVELT BIG STICK, BULL MOOSE, ROUGH RIDERS, TEDDY BEAR