Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #985) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MAGIC WAND

ECLIPSE

TOP HAT

DONKEY

TIDE

PLAYING CARD

WEREWOLF

BOOT

SILVER BULLET

IRON

CHEESE

GREEN CHEESE

SOCKET

PANACEA

THIMBLE

EASY ANSWER

NYT Connections today (game #985) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: An immediate solution

An immediate solution GREEN: Lunar links

Lunar links BLUE: Property trading game pieces

Property trading game pieces PURPLE: Connected to a name that rhymes with “back”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #985) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUICK FIX

GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH THE MOON

BLUE: ORIGINAL MONOPOLY TOKENS

PURPLE: WHAT "JACK" MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #985) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #985, are…

YELLOW: QUICK FIX EASY ANSWER, MAGIC WAND, PANACEA, SILVER BULLET

EASY ANSWER, MAGIC WAND, PANACEA, SILVER BULLET GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH THE MOON ECLIPSE, GREEN CHEESE, TIDE, WEREWOLF

ECLIPSE, GREEN CHEESE, TIDE, WEREWOLF BLUE: ORIGINAL MONOPOLY TOKENS BOOT, IRON, THIMBLE, TOP HAT

BOOT, IRON, THIMBLE, TOP HAT PURPLE: WHAT "JACK" MIGHT REFER TO CHEESE, DONKEY, PLAYING CARD, SOCKET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I was on the right track with all the groups today, but made mistakes for all of them.

For ORIGINAL MONOPOLY TOKEN I had PLAYING CARD instead of THIMBLE, then for QUICK FIX I thought the link was about chance so I tried PLAYING CARD again, this time instead of PANACEA, and for ASSOCIATED WITH THE MOON I had CHEESE instead of GREEN CHEESE.

Fortunately, in every case I got a “one away” pop up and was able to see my error, but this was not my greatest of games.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, February 19, game #984)

YELLOW: EASTER SUPPLIES BASKET, DYE, EGGS, PEEPS

BASKET, DYE, EGGS, PEEPS GREEN: FIREPLACE ACCESSORIES BELLOWS, POKER, SHOVEL, TONGS

BELLOWS, POKER, SHOVEL, TONGS BLUE: ELEMENTS OF "SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER" DISCO, JOHN TRAVOLTA, PLATFORM SHOES, POLYESTER SUIT

DISCO, JOHN TRAVOLTA, PLATFORM SHOES, POLYESTER SUIT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO COOK SOMETHING BOYLE, BRAYS, SEER, STU