Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 18 (game #983).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #984) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEEPS

POKER

DISCO

STU

SHOVEL

BRAYS

BASKET

BELLOWS

BOYLE

JOHN TRAVOLTA

TONGS

DYE

PLATFORM

SHOES

EGGS

SEER

POLYESTER

SUIT

NYT Connections today (game #984) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bunny business

Bunny business GREEN: Stoke the flames

Stoke the flames BLUE: As seen in classic dance movie

As seen in classic dance movie PURPLE: Sounds like cookery

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #984) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EASTER SUPPLIES

GREEN: FIREPLACE ACCESSORIES

BLUE: ELEMENTS OF "SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER"

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO COOK SOMETHING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #984) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #984, are…

YELLOW: EASTER SUPPLIES BASKET, DYE, EGGS, PEEPS

BASKET, DYE, EGGS, PEEPS GREEN: FIREPLACE ACCESSORIES BELLOWS, POKER, SHOVEL, TONGS

BELLOWS, POKER, SHOVEL, TONGS BLUE: ELEMENTS OF "SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER" DISCO, JOHN TRAVOLTA, PLATFORM SHOES, POLYESTER SUIT

DISCO, JOHN TRAVOLTA, PLATFORM SHOES, POLYESTER SUIT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO COOK SOMETHING BOYLE, BRAYS, SEER, STU

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I am sure that when considering the difficulty levels of categories the puzzle setters do not consider international players. If they did then today’s yellow group of EASTER SUPPLIES would be a purple — which is my excuse for solving it last.

Prior to this, tiles containing JOHN TRAVOLTA and DISCO could only mean one thing. Incidentally did you know that the white POLYESTER SUIT that featured in Saturday Night Fever sold at auction in 2023 for $220,000. A year later the light-up dancefloor he busted those legendary moves on went for $325,000.

With two groups down I was fortunate to see HOMOPHONES OF WAYS TO COOK SOMETHING, thus avoiding not knowing what PEEPS are.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, February 18, game #983)

YELLOW: RETRO HAIR DIRECTIVES CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE

CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE GREEN: RETRO SLANG FOR COOL BAD, FLY, RAD, WICKED

BAD, FLY, RAD, WICKED BLUE: CHICKEN DESCRIPTORS BANTAM, CRESTED, FREE-RANGE, LEGHORN

BANTAM, CRESTED, FREE-RANGE, LEGHORN PURPLE: ____ CREAM HEAVY, SHAVING, SOUR, TOPICAL