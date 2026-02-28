Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 28 (game #993).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #994) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LADDER

PALM TREE

HARD HAT

FINGER FOOD

KNUCKLE SANDWICH

TAPA

NAIL GUN

JOHANNESBURGER

AIRPLANE

LICORICE PIZZA

TOOL BELT

LUGGAGE

CANAPÉ

SMILING FACE

WITH SUNGLASSES

COPYPASTA

HORS

D'OEUVRE

NYT Connections today (game #994) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Small plates

Small plates GREEN: Builder’s stuff

Builder’s stuff BLUE: Holiday mode

Holiday mode PURPLE: Sounds edible but not edible

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #994) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LITTLE BITE

GREEN: CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

BLUE: VACATION EMOJI

PURPLE: THINGS YOU DON'T EAT THAT END IN FOODS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #994) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #994, are…

YELLOW: LITTLE BITE CANAPÉ, FINGER FOOD, HORS D'OEUVRE, TAPA

CANAPÉ, FINGER FOOD, HORS D'OEUVRE, TAPA GREEN: CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT HARD HAT, LADDER, NAIL GUN, TOOL BELT

HARD HAT, LADDER, NAIL GUN, TOOL BELT BLUE: VACATION EMOJI AIRPLANE, LUGGAGE, PALM TREE, SMILING FACE WITH SUNGLASSES

AIRPLANE, LUGGAGE, PALM TREE, SMILING FACE WITH SUNGLASSES PURPLE: THINGS YOU DON'T EAT THAT END IN FOODS COPYPASTA, JOHANNESBURGER, KNUCKLE SANDWICH, LICORICE PIZZA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The first thing that popped out from today’s tiles was LICORICE PIZZA and AIRPLANE, which as well as being one of those THINGS YOU DON'T EAT THAT END IN FOODS and a VACATION EMOJI respectively are also the titles of very good movies.

Were there two more classic comedy films lurking among the 16 tiles? Is HARD HAT a 1980s comedy starring Chevy Chase? Err, no.

Abandoning my movie rabbit hole, I made a bit of a mess of assembling the LITTLE BITE group by muddling it up with things you don’t actually eat, but I got there eventually.

The four VACATION EMOJI somehow eluded me — possibly because I use the SMILING FACE WITH SUNGLASSES emoji on a daily basis to indicate that “yes, I am happy with that”, “oh, alright then” and “OK, if we must”.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, February 28, game #993)

YELLOW: CRAVING DESIRE, ITCH, THIRST, URGE

DESIRE, ITCH, THIRST, URGE GREEN: JOBS THAT INVOLVE TRAVELING CRUISE DIRECTOR, PILOT, ROADIE, SALESMAN

CRUISE DIRECTOR, PILOT, ROADIE, SALESMAN BLUE: NAME HOMOPHONES EARNEST, KNEEL, RUSTLE, TAILOR

EARNEST, KNEEL, RUSTLE, TAILOR PURPLE: ASTRONOMICAL TERMS PLUS A LETTER COMETH, NOVAK, START, SUNG