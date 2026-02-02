Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 2 (game #967).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #968) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CARD

WOOD

FOAM

DICE

BOARD

CUBE

QUARTER

HOLE

HASH

HOUSE

IRON

MINCE

WEDGE

LANE

LODGE

PUTTER

NYT Connections today (game #968) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Chop up food

Chop up food GREEN: Places to rest

Places to rest BLUE: Used to play 18 holes

Used to play 18 holes PURPLE: Begin with a word to remember

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #968) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CUT INTO PIECES

GREEN: PROVIDE WITH A PLACE TO STAY

BLUE: KINDS OF GOLF CLUBS

PURPLE: MEMORY ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #968) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #968, are…

YELLOW: CUT INTO PIECES CUBE, DICE, HASH, MINCE

CUBE, DICE, HASH, MINCE GREEN: PROVIDE WITH A PLACE TO STAY BOARD, HOUSE, LODGE, QUARTER

BOARD, HOUSE, LODGE, QUARTER BLUE: KINDS OF GOLF CLUBS IRON, PUTTER, WEDGE, WOOD

IRON, PUTTER, WEDGE, WOOD PURPLE: MEMORY ____ CARD, FOAM, HOLE, LANE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I managed to convince myself that there was a group containing things you toss, so I tried linking DICE, QUARTER, CARD and, in desperation for a fourth tile, CUBE.

This error out of the way I managed to think a bit more logically, seeing PROVIDE WITH A PLACE TO STAY and KINDS OF GOLF CLUBS pretty quickly.

With eight tiles left CUT INTO PIECES was so obvious I didn’t even try to see the link between CARD, FOAM, HOLE and LANE. Kudos if you spotted it early.

