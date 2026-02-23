Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 23 (game #988).

NYT Connections today (game #989) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COWARD

LASER

SCOTTIE

BONES

JIM

CORAL

BALANCE

CHEKHOV

THISTLE

SHAW

SHELLS

TRACTOR

TARTAN

TEETH

MILLER

BAGPIPES

NYT Connections today (game #989) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #989) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CALCIUM-BASED STRUCTURES

GREEN: SYMBOLS OF SCOTLAND

BLUE: FAMOUS PLAYWRIGHTS

PURPLE: _____ BEAM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #989) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #989, are…

YELLOW: CALCIUM-BASED STRUCTURES BONES, CORAL, SHELLS, TEETH

BONES, CORAL, SHELLS, TEETH GREEN: SYMBOLS OF SCOTLAND BAGPIPES, SCOTTIE, TARTAN, THISTLE

BAGPIPES, SCOTTIE, TARTAN, THISTLE BLUE: FAMOUS PLAYWRIGHTS CHEKHOV, COWARD, MILLER, SHAW

CHEKHOV, COWARD, MILLER, SHAW PURPLE: _____ BEAM BALANCE, JIM, LASER, TRACTOR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I once went to an event at the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee and mischievously asked the barman for a double JIM BEAM. The barman fixed me with a mean stare and told me “we do not say that name around here”, leaving me in no doubt that I’d crossed a line.

Despite my penchant for Jim’s bourbon, I still failed to see today's purple group and I also floundered over my attempt to complete the FAMOUS PLAYWRIGHTS, foolishly putting THISTLE instead of COWARD.

This error directed me to the significantly more obvious SYMBOLS OF SCOTLAND which, much like yesterday conical shapes group — which included a “cone” tile — included the word SCOTTIE after the eponymous dogs, all in aid of creating a ghost group of classic Star Trek characters (JIM, CHECKHOV, BONES) which I thankfully didn’t see until the game was over.

