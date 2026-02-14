Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 14 (game #979).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #980) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CALLIOPE

SUPERIORITY

RINGMASTER

ATLAS

OEDIPUS

BUZZARD

ECHO

ELECTRA

TRACE

DIALECT

INFERIORITY

DICTIONARY

THESAURUS

REMINDER

ENCYCLOPEDIA

VESTIGE

NYT Connections today (game #980) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Informative volumes

Informative volumes GREEN: The stirring of recollections

The stirring of recollections BLUE: Psychological issues

Psychological issues PURPLE: Starting with analog contacts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #980) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: REFERENCE BOOKS

GREEN: SOMETHING THAT BRINGS BACK MEMORIES

BLUE: KINDS OF COMPLEXES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH WAYS TO REACH SOMEONE VIA PHONE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #980) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #980, are…

YELLOW: REFERENCE BOOKS ATLAS, DICTIONARY, ENCYCLOPEDIA, THESAURUS

ATLAS, DICTIONARY, ENCYCLOPEDIA, THESAURUS GREEN: SOMETHING THAT BRINGS BACK MEMORIES ECHO, REMINDER, TRACE, VESTIGE

ECHO, REMINDER, TRACE, VESTIGE BLUE: KINDS OF COMPLEXES ELECTRA, INFERIORITY, OEDIPUS, SUPERIORITY

ELECTRA, INFERIORITY, OEDIPUS, SUPERIORITY PURPLE: STARTING WITH WAYS TO REACH SOMEONE VIA PHONE BUZZARD, CALLIOPE, DIALECT, RINGMASTER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I am sure there are more than the four stated KINDS OF COMPLEXES among today’s tiles and this is where I made my mistake – including RINGMASTER instead of ELECTRA. I’m imagining the ringmaster complex as someone who has to take control and conduct any social event, in the manner of a circus ringmaster. Could be a thing, surely?

Anyway, somehow I added ELECTRA and minimized my mistakes to just one.

I am old enough to be familiar with many of the words that featured in STARTING WITH WAYS TO REACH SOMEONE VIA PHONE – a list that’s missing bell and tinkle. Incidentally did you know that the inventor of the telephone Alexander Graham Bell’s suggested greeting when answering was “ahoy hoy”? Very civilized.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, February 14, game #979)

YELLOW: UPTICK HIKE, JUMP, RISE, SPIKE

HIKE, JUMP, RISE, SPIKE GREEN: PROTUBERANCE BUMP, HUMP, LUMP, MOUND

BUMP, HUMP, LUMP, MOUND BLUE: TOM HANKS ROLES GUMP, PHILLIPS, SULLY, WOODY

GUMP, PHILLIPS, SULLY, WOODY PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "MINT" BREATH, JUNIOR, PEPPER, SPEAR