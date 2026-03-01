Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 1 (game #994).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #995) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPRING

RANK

RUBBER

BALL

VAULT

SAFE

FUNKY

FOUL

STATION

STRIKE

POPCORN

BEAM

HORSE

STANDING

RINGS

POSITION

NYT Connections today (game #995) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Simone Biles’ equipment

Simone Biles’ equipment GREEN: Your rating

Your rating BLUE: Umpire rulings

Umpire rulings PURPLE: Add a fowl word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #995) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS APPARATUS

GREEN: STATUS

BLUE: BASEBALL CALLS

PURPLE: ______CHICKEN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #995) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #995, are…

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS APPARATUS BEAM, HORSE, RINGS, VAULT

BEAM, HORSE, RINGS, VAULT GREEN: STATUS POSITION, RANK, STANDING, STATION

POSITION, RANK, STANDING, STATION BLUE: BASEBALL CALLS BALL, FOUL, SAFE, STRIKE

BALL, FOUL, SAFE, STRIKE PURPLE: ______CHICKEN FUNKY, POPCORN, RUBBER, SPRING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was only the 27th time I’ve got purple first in the past year, not the best of stats — but because I achieve it so rarely it’s always a thrill.

Today I connected FUNKY, POPCORN, RUBBER and SPRING with little confidence — is funky chicken a thing, I wondered to myself, isn’t it gibbon? Or pigeon?

YELLOW came next, although I did come close to a mistake, by initially including BALL instead of HORSE, but then I remembered that HORSE is a piece of gymnastics equipment and it all clicked into place.

