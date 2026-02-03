Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 3 (game #968).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #969) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FRICTION

MAGICAL

HEATED

RIVALRY

BOUT

CONFLICT

LIKE

WAR

NETSCAPE

BINGO

BULLSEYE

DISCORD

LOTTERY

ROUND

APPROX

CRAPS

NYT Connections today (game #969) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Conflict

Conflict GREEN: Lucky contests

Lucky contests BLUE: Roughly speaking

Roughly speaking PURPLE: Basketball starters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #969) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTENTION

GREEN: GAMES OF CHANCE

BLUE: MORE OR LESS, COLLOQUIALLY

PURPLE: STARTING WITH NBA TEAMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #969) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #969, are…

YELLOW: CONTENTION CONFLICT, DISCORD, FRICTION, RIVALRY

CONFLICT, DISCORD, FRICTION, RIVALRY GREEN: GAMES OF CHANCE BINGO, CRAPS, LOTTERY, WAR

BINGO, CRAPS, LOTTERY, WAR BLUE: MORE OR LESS, COLLOQUIALLY APPROX, BOUT, LIKE, ROUND

APPROX, BOUT, LIKE, ROUND PURPLE: STARTING WITH NBA TEAMS BULLSEYE, HEATED, MAGICAL, NETSCAPE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Putting HEATED and RIVALRY tiles beside each other was the in-joke of this game, but it’s also a pretty good definition of CONTENTION.

I made my first mistake putting that yellow group together, choosing WAR instead of RIVALRY.

Later in the game WAR tripped me up again in the group that became GAMES OF CHANCE. Instead, I picked BULLSEYE as I thought it was about luck somehow (in darts and archery, you get top points for hitting it).

