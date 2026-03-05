Microsoft’s next console is codenamed Project Helix

Xbox CEO says it will “lead in performance”

Rumors point to a powerful, possibly PC-hybrid console arriving in 2027

It’s been just about three weeks since Asha Sharma stepped in as CEO of Xbox, replacing Phil Spencer after his lengthy tenure. While Sharma recommitted to the platform when it was first announced she would take over, we’re now learning more about the next-generation console.

First, we have a codename: Project Helix is the next Xbox, as Sharma revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The official Xbox account later shared a quick teaser video as well. Sharma writes, “Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games,” showing off the forthcoming versatility while also hinting that rumors of Microsoft’s next-generation console being a PC hybrid could be true.

While we’ve seen other hardware-branded Xbox devices — mainly in the form of ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handhelds — we’ve been hearing rumors that the true next-generation console will arrive in 2027. Most recently, AMD CEO Lisa Su reportedly stated that development was progressing well. From what we’ve heard so far, the console is expected to be a premium experience with plenty of performance.

The latter is essentially a requirement at this point to compete head-to-head with advanced PCs and other consoles, both upcoming models and the current generation.

If reports that Project Helix will be a PC hybrid come to fruition, it could support Sharma’s claim about leading performance, as the console might be somewhat upgradeable, allowing it to improve over time with swapped hardware or other components.

It would also lean into Xbox’s current strategy of making its games accessible across a wide range of devices through Game Pass and cloud gaming. A big part of that strategy has been expanding beyond the console itself, allowing players to stream titles on other platforms. The return to a next-generation console could signal a partial return to form, though any new Xbox will still need to surpass the existing Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, both of which launched in November 2020.

Given that this is the first major announcement from Asha Sharma since stepping in to lead Xbox after Spencer’s departure, it's somewhat disappointing that it doesn’t reveal more details. She did discuss Project Helix with the Xbox team earlier today — March 5, 2026, when the post was made — and teased that she’s “looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!”

Considering the rumors point to 2027 as the launch timeframe for the next-generation Xbox, it’s clear that Microsoft’s teams still have a way to go. Even so, the early confirmation and codename could be seen as good news for Xbox faithful. Sharma has also emphasized her commitment to a “return to Xbox,” telling fans she’s “committed to Xbox, starting with the console,” a message that could make Project Helix an important step in that direction.

Hopefully, we’ll see more details — and likely plenty of rumors or reports — trickle out in the coming weeks and months. We’ll be keeping a close eye on GDC next week, but in the meantime, let us know in the comments below what features and functionality you’d like to see on Project Helix.

