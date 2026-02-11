Changes could be coming to the Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is rumored to be merging two Xbox Game Pass tiers

The PC Game Pass could be combined with the Xbox Game Pass Premium

Some users may end up paying more for the same features

There's a worrying rumor doing the rounds that Microsoft is thinking about combining the Xbox Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass subscription tiers, which could eventually lead to some users paying more each month.

According to The Verge and Windows Central, Microsoft could "potentially" merge the two plans together, though nothing is official yet. It's also apparently looking at ways to bundle more third-party services in with these subscriptions, which would be beneficial.

It's by no means certain that price hikes will happen, and the timeframe for this isn't clear – the word is that nothing major will happen in 2026 – but as it stands today the PC Game Pass gives subscribers more for less, compared with the other plans.

This would certainly be an opportunity for Microsoft to simplify the various Xbox subscription options across consoles, PC, and the cloud, though existing subscribers are understandably concerned about the future – especially in light of recent price rises.

Prices and benefits

Right now, the PC Game Pass plan will set you back $16.49 / £13.49 / AU$19.45, and gives you access to the full Xbox PC library, plus day-one releases. The potential merger is with Xbox Game Pass Premium, which costs $14.99 / £10.99 / AU$17.95 per month.

Crucially though, Premium doesn't include the full PC title library, or day-one access. That means PC gamers might have to fork out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate instead, now costing $29.99 / £22.99 / AU$35.95 after a price hike last year.

That's speculative at this stage, and the merged plan will possibly include all the PC benefits for the same price – but given the usual trend of subscription services, including those from Microsoft, existing users aren't optimistic about what the future holds.

Reddit posts predict Microsoft will kill off the PC Game Pass and push PC gamers to Ultimate for day-one access and other benefits. Several posts mention a "price hike incoming", while one thanks Microsoft for "reminding me to cancel".

