Xbox Game Pass tiers and pricing explained: which subscription tier is right for you?

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s bespoke game subscription service, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile and smart TV devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Xbox Game Pass is an efficient way to download and play digital versions of hundreds of titles in their entirety for a tidy monthly (or annual, should you prefer) subscription fee.

For better or worse, the service isn’t as simple as it once was. After a number of price increases and additional tiers having arrived in recent times, figuring out which is right for you can be an exercise in frustration. That’s why we’re here to lend some guidance.

Microsoft announced that another global price increase is hitting Xbox Game Pass as of July 10, though subscribers currently on recurring billing will be subject to the rise on September 12, 2024. As a result, this guide will reflect the latest prices for each tier, as well as a breakdown of what each one offers. It’s also worth checking out our guide to the best Xbox Game Pass deals while you’re still able to stack subscription time. But more on that further below.

Xbox Game Pass Core

Being the most basic of the bunch, Xbox Game Pass Core includes access to online multiplayer and a smaller, rotating catalog of around 30 titles. To access the full Xbox Game Pass library, you’ll need to be subscribed to the Console or Ultimate tier - though the former is also undergoing major changes that we’ll detail below.

Xbox Game Pass Core is the cheapest option available for Microsoft’s game subscription service. As per the most recent price increase, a 12-month Core membership costs $74.99 / £55.99, or $9.99 / £6.99 per month.

Xbox Game Pass for Console

Xbox Game Pass for Console is currently in the process of being phased out. As of July 10, 2024, new Xbox Game Pass subscribers will not be able to access this tier. But those currently on this tier will be able to stay there so long as they maintain their subscription through monthly recurring billing. Xbox Game Pass for Console includes the entire console library for Game Pass and access to day one releases; typically first-party games from Xbox Game Studios like Forza Motorsport, The Outer Worlds and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes the entire Xbox Game Pass library of hundreds of titles, as well as access to PC Game Pass, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You’ll also get access to day-one releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, online multiplayer, and various promotions and discounts. If you want to leave no stone unturned, Ultimate is the way to go, but that price increase will undoubtedly be a sticking point for many budget-minded players.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the all-in-one premium subscription tier, then. The price increase means Ultimate now sits at $19.99 / £14.99 per month. That’s a fairly chunky increase from the previous $16.99 / £12.99 per month. If you’re after the full-fat Xbox Game Pass experience, though, you may want to consider subscribing to Ultimate.

PC Game Pass

You can also subscribe to PC Game Pass separately should you desire. Coming in at $9.99 / £7.99 per month, this grants you access to the entire PC Game Pass library for those who primarily play on a gaming PC. Technically, this is better value for money than Xbox Game Pass Core owing to the larger library on offer here, and there are many titles available that don’t appear within the Xbox roster.

FAQs

What games are available on Xbox Game Pass? Xbox Game Pass features a vast library of games that updates regularly. Anything from big AAA hits to must-play indies can appear here. You’ll also have access to Xbox Game Studios titles on day one of release. That includes Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Upcoming releases like Fable and Perfect Dark will also see day one launches on Xbox Game Pass. Be mindful, though; frequent updates to the library mean that games can leave Game Pass after a few months. But many have returned to the service multiple times, such as GTA 5.

Can I stack Xbox Game Pass subscription time? Technically yes, though there have been some changes on this front as per the July 10, 2024’s price increase. Up until September 12, 2024, you can stack up to 36 months’ worth of Xbox Game Pass subscription time. After that, it’s being reduced to a maximum of 13 months. However, if you’re already stacked, this change will not affect your current balance.