HBO Max price: how much does it cost and today's best deals

Launched in May 2020, getting an HBO Max deal brings you access to HBO’s acclaimed TV series, titles from Warner Brothers 100-year film library, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman, while being the exclusive home of The Big Bang Theory and Friends. There’s over 10,000 hours of top content here. So, for the film and TV aficionado, the monthly $14.99 HBO Max price looks well worth it.

Yes, compared to Hulu or Disney Plus, it’s a relatively steep fee. But there’s enough quality and quantity to justify the HBO Max cost. Ground-breaking series like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, and The Wire sit alongside hundreds of classic movies and thrilling Max Original content.

On top of all that, Warner Brothers theatrical releases are being made simultaneously available on HBO Max throughout 2021 at no extra charge. Plus, it has top-notch content from dozens of other studios, including Sony Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Studio Ghibli. The list really does go on and on.

If you’re looking to save a few dollars, there’s usually an HBO Max deal available. Currently, you can prepay for 6-months and save 20% off the typical HBO Max price. And, if you’re already an HBO or HBO Now subscriber, HBO Max could be yours absolutely FREE (see below for more information).

So, read on as we compare HBO Max prices against its VOD rivals, and see if the HBO Max cost provides the best value for you.

HBO Max price and plans: your quick guide

Nice and simple - HBO Max has a single subscription plan costing $14.99 per month, which you can cancel at any time.

This provides unmitigated access to all nine of its entertainment hubs – HBO, DC, Classics Curated by TCM, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Sesame Workshop, Crunchyroll, Adult Swim, and Looney Tunes – on top of exclusive Max Originals. Plus, immediate access to WB’s 2021 films day and date with their theatrical release.

You can stream to three devices simultaneously, create five individual profiles on the one account, and download films and TV shows to a mobile device to watch on the go. Devices compatible with HBO Now include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, and iPad, Android, and iPhone devices, and you can now get HBO Max on Roku and Fire Stick.

HBO Max deals and free trial availability

New and returning subscribers can currently save 20% off the HBO Max cost by prepaying 6 months in advance at $69.99 (valid up until March 1). This one-off, non-refundable payment will not only save you $20 over this period, but guarantees half a year of excellent entertainment. Offers are frequently updated, so check the website for the latest HBO Max deals.

Unfortunately, the platform’s 7-day free trial was discontinued in December 2020, weeks before the VOD debut of Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman 1984. But anyone with an active HBO or HBO Now subscription is entitled to an HBO Max account absolutely FREE – as long as they’re registered with an eligible provider.

Read our HBO Max free trial guide for further details.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

How does the HBO Max price compare to Netflix?

HBO Max keeps things straightforward with its single-tier $14.99 plan, which lets you stream its film and TV library in HD on up to three devices. Netflix, meanwhile – the daddy of online streaming – has three separate plans. At $8.99, its Basic option is significantly less than the HBO Max cost, but only offers a single stream in SD quality. The Standard plan, costing nearly as much as the HBO Max price at $13.99, provides two streams – one less than HBO Max – while Premium, the most-expensive tier at $17.99, is pricey but perfect for large households with a total four streams.

Each make compromises between quality and quantity. HBO Max has a slimmer library of titles compared to Netflix: around 10,000 hours of content to its 36,000. Yet if you’re an admirer of HBO’s critically acclaimed, culturally-significant shows, or a more discriminating film fan, then the HBO Max price will feel worth it. Who wants to spend their evening deciding between dozens of identical titles, for example, when you can enjoy TCM’s hand-curated selection of cinema classics?

How does the HBO Max price compare to Amazon Prime Video?

Let’s be honest: Amazon Prime Video kind of blows HBO Max out of the water. It’s cheaper at $12.99 per month, packed with perks like free delivery and free music streaming, and has a whopping library of almost 13,000 films and TV series. You can get about 25% off by purchasing a $119 annual subscription, plus it provides both HD and 4K Ultra HD streaming resolutions.

Yet HBO Max holds a major advantage with prized content exclusive to the service. All 10 seasons of 90s sitcom Friends, South Park, and The Big Bang Theory are just some of the insanely popular shows here, alongside Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed animations. It’s the only place to stream every immaculate HBO show – including more recent hits like Lovecraft Country – and Max Originals Raised by Wolves and DC’s Doom Patrol.

Even more exciting, all new Warner Brothers films during 2021 will be available on HBO Max day-and-date with their theatrical release. That means watching blockbusters like The Matrix 4 in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos sound before most other people – and that in itself is worth the $14.99 HBO Max price.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

How does the HBO Max price compare to Disney Plus?

Okay, there are some stark contrasts here. The $14.99 HBO Max cost looks extortionate next to the Disney Plus price, which at $6.99 is one of the lowest fees for a VOD service. Even HBO Max deals offering a 6-month subscription at $70 pale in comparison to Disney’s annual $69.99 membership. Plus, a single Disney Plus account enables four simultaneous streams, making it ideal for large families.

Content is key in both cases, with each service the exclusive home of some beloved brands and film franchises. The Disney Plus price will attract those who are Team Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons and The Muppets, while anyone beholden to DC Comics, Studio Ghibli, South Park, and epic TV, will happily pay the HBO Max price. Admittedly, Disney has a big lead in terms of subscribers, but with over 1,000 TV and movie titles combined, they’re lacking in content. HBO Max, by comparison, has around 1,300 films sourced from dozens of major studios and hundreds of TV series.

How does the HBO Max cost compare to Hulu?

On the face of it, going for Hulu is a sure-fire winner. It’s ridiculously cheap at $5.99 a month, or $59.99 annually, and has an impressive library of more than 4,000 titles.

But to provide a similar functionality to an HBO Max subscription, you need to purchase a few add-ons that really bump up the price. Want to forgo the annoying adverts? Then you’ll need the $11.99 Hulu (No Ads) plan. Want to share your account with more than two people? Unlimited Screens costs another $9.99, which brings us to a grand total of $22. Suddenly the $14.99 HBO Max price tag doesn’t seem so extravagant.

Hulu undoubtedly offers great value and flexibility. Its Basic plan is available to students for an unbelievable $1.99, while devotees of cable TV can upgrade to Hulu + Live TV for $64.99 a month and browse over 80 channels, including A&E, Carton Network, Animal Planet, and FX, in addition to its vast VOD library. So, it beats HBO Max in the price war. But few would disagree that, when it comes to sheer quality of content, HBO takes the crown – and any naysayers can take their disputes to Tony Soprano.

How does the HBO Max price compare to other streaming services?

If you’re looking for a comprehensive cable replacement – and are even vaguely interested in live sports – you’re probably best served through an IPTV service, like the aforementioned Hulu + Live TV. Do, however, expect to pay quadruple the HBO Max price.

Sling TV is the most affordable, with plans ranging from $35-$50 a month. Their highest tier offering taps out at 53 channels, but you can purchase Extras for an additional fee. YouTube TV is almost twice the price of Sling at $64.99, but compensates by offering over 85 channels and providing an exceptional Unlimited Cloud DVR storage that lets you fast-forward through the ads. Yet, surpassing even YouTube in terms of choice is FuboTV. The $64.99 entry-level Family Plan gifts members a whopping 110+ channels, and, if you want more, you can always upgrade to Elite.