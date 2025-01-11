Creature Commandos season 2: everything we know so far about the DCU TV show's next chapter on Max

Creature Commandos season 2: key information - Announced in December 2024

- Will be available to stream on Max in the US

- Release date yet to be revealed

- No trailer has been unveiled, either

- Some season 1 cast members likely to return

- Unclear if its plot will pick up directly after the season 1 finale

- Other DCU projects could impact its narrative

- No news on whether a third season will be made

Creature Commandos season 2 is officially a go at DC Studios. The DC Universe's (DCU) first project will be back for more monster mayhem after a second chapter was greenlit in December 2024 and, unsurprisingly, that's all we really know about it right now.

Concrete details on its cast, plot, and release date are virtually non-existent, but there's still plenty we can speculate on regarding Creature Commandos' next season. In this guide, you can read about our best theories on the R-rated Max show's next installment but be advised that full spoilers for season 1 are discussed from this point on. So, proceed at your own risk if you haven't seen all seven episodes yet.

Creature Commandos season 2 was announced on December 23, 2024.

Creature Commandos season 2 was announced on December 23, 2024. As we reported at the time, Max confirmed that a new season of DC Studios' first animated series was in the works, so we'll definitely be getting more adult animated action at some point.

We don't expect to see Creature Commandos return to our screens any time soon, though. There are many other DC Studios projects at various stages of development, including, but not limited to, James Gunn's Superman movie, Lanterns, Peacemaker season 2, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn, one of DC Studios' co-heads, is involved in two of those projects, so it'll be August – the month Peacemaker 2 is expected to debut – before he's free to pen the scripts for Creature Commandos' next entry. Gunn wrote its predecessor's scripts, so I suspect he'll be on head writing duties for season 2 as well.

Providing he doesn't hire a new chief scribe for the series' next chapter, I'd be surprised if season 2's screenplays are ready to go before the end of 2025. If that's the case, Creature Commandos season 2 may not arrive until late 2026 – and that's me being incredibly optimistic. Animated shows can take years to make, so it might even be 2027 or even 2028 before it's released.

Creature Commandos season 2 likely cast

Task Force M's line-up of villains and antiheroes is going to look very different in season 2 (Image credit: Max)

Major spoilers follow for Creature Commandos season 1.

The cast of Creature Commandos season 2 hasn't been announced yet but, based on last season's finale, here's who I'd expect to return:

Indira Varma as The Bride

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Steve Agee as John Economos

The four characters voiced by the first three actors were the only remaining members of Task Force M's original line-up once season 1 episode 7's end credits had rolled. As I discussed in my Creature Commandos season 1 ending explained article, they're still part of the titular team heading into next season, so I'd expect Varma, Tudyk, and Gunn to reprise their roles in season 2.

Harbour's Frankenstein, who isn't part of the group but played a major antagonistic role in season 1, should return, too. Davis' Waller and Agee's Economos may do likewise, especially as Task Force M reports directly to ARGUS' commander-in-chief and her right-hand man.

The season 1 finale also revealed that three new metahumans had joined Task Force M's ranks. Vampire bat humanoid Nosferata, the mummified Khalis (confirmed by Gunn per a Rotten Tomatoes YouTube video), and King Shark – last seen in 2021's The Suicide Squid movie – will be part of next season's line-up. There's no word on which actors will voice them, but season 1 episode 7's end credits sequence listed Diedrich Bader (American Housewife, Napoleon Dynamite) as the voice of King Shark, so I suspect he'll do it again in season 2.

Nina and Princess Ilana won't be back in season 2 (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

Some other individuals who featured last season, such as Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr, could be part of proceedings as well. As Grillo told TechRadar, he'll be "on a mission" for justice in Superman and Peacemaker season 2 first, though.

However, it's unlikely that Circe and/or many of Pokolistan's minor characters, including Sergei, will return. They were only involved because of how season 1's story panned out. With that narrative wrapped up before season 1 ended, I'm confident they won't be seen in the sophomore outing of one of the best Max shows.

Two individuals who definitely won't be back for another monster mash are Zoe Chao's Nina Mazursky and Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana Rostikov. Ilana murdered Nina in season 1's final episode and was then killed by The Bride in retaliation for the Pokolistani monarch-in-waiting's execution of Nina. For what it's worth, Bakalova told TechRadar she hasn't given up hope of playing Ilana again. Unless she appears in a flashback sequence, I seriously doubt she will.

Creature Commandos season 2 story speculation

Creature Commandos completed their season 1 mission to kill Princess Ilana of Pokolistan (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

Full spoilers follow for Creature Commandos' first season.

Creature Commandos season 2's story synopsis hasn't been disclosed yet. It'll be sometime before it is, too, so we can only speculate on where things will go from here.

To start with, things will largely depend on what happens in other DCU Chapter One movies and TV shows. With the likes of Superman (one of 2025's most anticipated new movies) and Peacemaker season 2 arriving in the months ahead, events transpiring in these productions will likely have an impact on the plot of this show's second season.

One thing I'm already confident about, though, is Task Force M being sent on another death-defying mission to tackle a planet-wide threat. Last season, the eponymous team was initially tasked with protecting Princess Ilana from Circe, an Amazonian sorceress who is one of three big ties to Wonder Woman's eventual DCU debut. However, when it emerged that Ilana planned to conquer the world using her high-tech Pokolistani forces, Task Force M was asked to eliminate her instead, which it duly did, even if it came at the cost of Nina Mazursky's life.

RIP, Nina (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

Whatever quest they're sent on, I expect we'll see more of the team's members butting heads. After all, they were thrown together by circumstance – i.e. their incarceration at Belle Reve penitentiary – so they haven't voluntarily joined forces to tackle a greater foe. With Nosferata and King Shark among the gang's newcomers, who have their own unique personalities, motives, desires, fears, and likely traumatic backstories, there'll be plenty more melodrama and R-rated humor to enjoy next season

It's also possible that Creature Commandos season 2 will continue to explore new parts of the DCU. The show's first season did a stellar job from a universe-building perspective, with cameos from iconic DC heroes like Batman in episode 5 and B-list DC Comics villains, the debut of the DCU's Justice League, albeit in one of Circe's premonitions, references to famous cities including Metropolis and Gotham City, and plenty more Easter eggs besides. By the time season 2 is released, a number of the DC's most prominent heroes and villains will be established in Gunn and co-chief Peter Safran's new-look cinematic universe, so there'll be more potential for them to run into Task Force M in Creature Commandos' next chapter.

Creature Commandos season 2 trailer: is there one?

"Sorry, everyone, but our show's next trailer won't be ready for a long time" (Image credit: Max/DC Studios)

No. There won't be one for a long time. I'll update this section once a trailer is finally released.

Will Creature Commandos season 2 get a sequel?

Sitting around and waiting for news on Creature Commandos season 3 like... (Image credit: Max/DC Studios)

Nobody knows. As I said earlier on, Creature Commandos was only renewed for a second season in late 2024. Until it launches, we won't know if a third installment will be greenlit, too.

Even if DC Studios announces a third season, there's no telling when it would even air. In January 2023 when Gunn revealed DCU Chapter One's full line-up (well, full at the time, anyway), 11 projects were confirmed to be part of this first phase of the DC Universe. Since then, another three – this show's second season, a Dynamic Duo animated film starring iconic Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, and a Mike Flanagan-written Clayface movie – have been announced. It's becoming an increasingly busy time for DC Studios, then. The fate of a third Creature Commandos entry will depend on whether there are still stories worth telling, whether it continues to be popular among viewers, and whether there's time and resources to make another season. In short: keep your eyes peeled.

