Creature Commandos episode 1 teases Wonder Woman's DCU debut in three big ways, but its showrunner 'can't say' how they set up James Gunn's Paradise Lost TV show

Creature Commandos episode 1 references Wonder Woman three times in its first five minutes

However, the iconic DC superhero doesn't appear in the R-rated animated show

The Max series' showrunner "can't say" if they hint at what's to come in the DCU's Paradise Lost TV show

Creature Commandos' first two episodes are out now on Max – and the animated show has wasted no time in referencing one of DC's iconic trifecta of heroes.

The DC Cinematic Universe's (DCU) series' first two chapters, titled 'The Collywobbles' and 'The Tourmaline Necklace', have officially kickstarted James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted superhero franchise. It's the first of those episodes that drops three clear references to Wonder Woman without actually naming her, too.

Full spoilers immediately follow for Creature Commandos episode 1!

The Sons of Themyscira have been retooled for the first project set in James Gunn's DCU (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

It takes less than a minute for the first DCU Chapter One project to drop its first big hint about Wonder Woman. Indeed, Rick Flag Sr. and ARGUS chief Amanda Waller are watching a breaking news report about a group called the Sons of Themyscira – an all-male group who appear in DC Comics, but who've been humorously reworked into a bumbling, incel terrorist organization for the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) successor.

The next clue is mentioned immediately after. As part of the same news bulletin, the "rogue" Amazonian sorceress called Circe is the group's de facto leader and the mastermind behind the militia's impending invasion of the Eastern European nation called Pokolistan. In DC Comics, Circe is one of Wonder Woman's many adversaries, but she's also been a thorn in the side of other legendary heroes including Superman and Supergirl. A seemingly immortal being, she possesses abilities ranging from telekinesis to being able to alter an individual's physical appearance, which she does to The Bride in episode 2's tentpole battle.

The Amazonians are a race of all-female warriors who live on the idyllic island nation of Themyscira (Image credit: DC Studios/Max)

The final reference – one that's already been alluded to – concerns Themyscira itself. The idyllic island nation is home to an all-female race of superhuman warriors known collectively as the Amazons. As the news anchor says in Creature Commandos' first episode, Circe believes she's the rightful heir to the Amazonian throne and will lead the Sons of Themyscira's invasion of the sovereign state after they've helped her to tackle the so-called threat posed by Pokolistan.

When will Wonder Woman make her first appearance in the DCU?

Gal Gadot won't be playing Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in James Gunn's new look DC Cinematic Universe (Image credit: Warner Bros)

By the sounds of it, not for a long time. When James Gunn announced the DCU Chapter One line-up – also known as 'Gods and Monsters' – in January 2023, a Wonder Woman-led project was conspicuous by its absence. Indeed, while Gunn confirmed DC's two other most popular superheroes – Superman and Batman – would star in their own solo films, there was no mention of a movie centered on Diana Prince.

There is a Wonder Woman-adjacent project in development at DC Studios, though. Paradise Lost, a TV series that'll eventually be released on Max, is part of the 'Gods and Monsters' release schedule. Aside from the fact that it's being billed as Game of Thrones-esque story, however, little is currently known about it.

With Creature Commandos foreshadowing Wonder Woman's DCU debut and Paradise Lost's possible plot, then, I sought clarity on how the former might impact the latter pair. Unfortunately, Creature Commandos showrunner/executive producer Dean Lorey refused to give anything away.

Creature Commandos' showrunner is staying tight-lipped on how it potentially sets up Wonder Woman's DCU debut (Image credit: Max/DC Studios)

"I can't say," Lorey coyly replied. "I haven't seen anything about Paradise Lost, so I genuinely don't have answers to [your question] and couldn't tell you what's in it. But James has been very clear that events in Creature Commandos are canon in the DCU, so I suppose we could extrapolate anything from those references."

Fine, keep your secrets, Mister Lorey! Thankfully, he was more forthcoming with other queries I had about Creature Commandos and how it impacts the DCU. You'll have to wait for those answers, though, because they're related to episodes that haven't aired yet.

While you wait for one of the best Max shows' third episode to drop, get an idea of what lies in store for the rest of the plot in my spoiler-light Creature Commandos review. Alternatively, read more exclusive coverage on the adult animated show below.