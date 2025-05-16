James Gunn sparks excitement over Wonder Woman's DCU debut, and fans think it won't be long until she teams up with Superman and Batman

The legendary Amazonian could appear in the DCU sooner than anticipated

James Gunn has dropped a big tease about Wonder Woman's DCU debut

The DC Studios co-chief won't say when Diana Prince will return to the big screen

But fans are convinced she'll be part of Gunn's next project, which could be a team-up movie

James Gunn has set tongues wagging among DC comic-book fans after he teased that Wonder Woman's DC Universe (DCU) debut might not as far away as many people think.

Posting on Threads yesterday (May 15), the DC Studios co-chief dropped the biggest hint yet that Diana Prince could be part of his and Peter Safran's new-look cinematic universe sooner than expected.

Asked by a fan if he could share any news on Wonder Woman's possible arrival in the DCU, Gunn replied: "Not to be shared publicly yet but yes. Encouraging."

Gunn shared a promising update on Wonder Woman's DCU debut on May 15 (Image credit: Threads)

Admittedly, it's not much to go on. However, given that Wonder Woman is the only member of DC Comics' Trinity – that trinity being, the company's three most popular heroes in Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman – not to get her own DCU project yet, it's nonetheless intriguing to hear Gunn talk up her eventual appearance in the DCU.

Fans have long questioned the decision not to announce a Wonder Woman film as part of Gunn and Safran's initial DCU movie and TV show lineup in early 2023.

At the time, Gunn's Superman movie, which arrives on July 11, was confirmed to be the first of numerous superhero flicks that'll comprise DCU Chapter One. The Brave and the Bold, a Batman film inspired by its comic-book namesake, was also unveiled alongside Chapter One's initial 11-strong slate.

Gunn did reveal a Wonder Woman-esque TV series as part of Chapter One's original lineup. However, while that show – Paradise Lost – is billed as a Game of Thrones-inspired story that'll be set on Themyscria, aka Prince's idyllic home island, the Amazonian won't be its lead character. Unsurprisingly, that irked some DC aficionados who felt that, despite Wonder Woman's enduring popularity, she was being overlooked.

Why Gunn's Wonder Woman tease has sent DC fans into a frenzy

Gal Gadot is the latest actor to play Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Gunn's Threads post comes hot on the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav's own comments about the company's desire to capitalize on the popularity of four specific DC superheroes.

Speaking during WBD's Q1 2025 earnings call (as reported by Yahoo), Zaslav said: "When you look at the major characters... that James Gunn and Peter Safran are developing with their 10-year plan around DC, that is to build asset value globally [with] Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, [and] Supergirl. So, we look at those as big asset builders and big differentiators."

Clearly, Zaslav wants WBD subsidiary DC Studios to take a more proactive approach to building the DCU around its most iconic metahumans – and, surprising no-one, that includes Wonder Woman.

Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman teamed up twice in the now-defunct DCEU (Image credit: Netflix)

With Zaslav and Gunn publicly responding to queries about Diana Prince in recent days, fans have renewed hope that it won't be too long until the Princess of Themyscira is back on the big screen. And, if a new fan theory is to be believed, some observers believe she'll return in Gunn's next project, which – whisper it quietly – could be a team-up between Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman.

Taking to Threads on May 10, Gunn revealed that he'd started working a new DCU movie. Curiously, though, he confirmed that it was a new project, i.e., not one of the seven that currently make up DCU Chapter One, aka 'Gods and Monsters'.

That post, coupled with his comments about Wonder Woman, have unsurprisingly caused a stir. So much so, in fact, that some fans claim he must be penning the script for a Trinity film. Indeed, a thread on the DCULeaks Reddit page is full of people theorizing that this is what Gunn is secretly working on.

What's my take on the situation? A movie that brings DC Comics' three greatest heroes together would not only be (hopefully) absolutely brilliant, but would also help us to forget about the – how can I put this politely – less-than-ideal team-up we got with Zack Snyder's Justice League and Batman v Superman's undercooked third act.

Marvel has proved that people will flock to see their favorite superheroes unite on the silver screen, so there's no reason why the DCU wouldn't benefit from seeing Prince, The Dark Knight, and the Man of Steel join forces to take down a common foe.

That all said, it could be years before a Trinity film sees the light of day. Yes, Superman is ready to take flight in the DCU and, while Kara Zor-El isn't part of the Trinity, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which lands in theaters next June, will introduce wider audiences to the fourth main pillar Zaslav mentioned earlier this week.

But, until The Brave and the Bold's development gets off the ground, and either Paradise Lost or a standalone Wonder Woman film introduce us to the DCU's Diana Prince, I can't see a world where a Trinity movie would be the right project for Gunn to tackle next.

We live in hope, but if the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has taught us anything, it's that cinematic franchises need to walk before they can run, and making and releasing a Trinity movie before its legendary metahumans are all established in the DCU would be the opposite of that.