Peacemaker season 2 finally has a teaser trailer – here are 3 things you need to know

It's official: Peacemaker season 2 will be streaming on Max from Thursday, August 21 at 9.00pm ET/PT. John Cena will be back as the titular hero, and many villains' butts will be kicked.

The official synopsis says: "The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."

Season 1 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick are all back, and this time around they're joined by a new cast that includes by Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

As you'll see from the trailer below, the second season looks set to deliver one of the best Max show's trademark mix of whip-cracking action and whip-smart wisecracking. Here's what you need to know.

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

1. It's solved the DC Universe problem

One of the problems facing Season 2 is that it's in a different universe to season 1: James Gunn set Peacemaker season 1 in the DC Extended Universe, which is now gone, so season 2 takes place in the DCU. That raises lots of questions, which we've explained in our in-depth hub (linked above).

It looks like at least part of the answer is at the end of the trailer, which shows not only Peacemaker but also... Peacemaker. If they aren't the DCU Peacemaker and the DCEU Peacemaker then we'll be amazed.

2. The Justice League are much more fun

In the trailer we see Peacemaker auditioning very uncomfortably for Maxwell Lord's Justice League, while Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl look on. Presumably this was filmed during production of Superman, which means we shouldn't expect them to play a huge part in season 2.

But it's interesting because this Justice League is much more fun than the DCEU one, especially in its portrayal of Hawkgirl.

Rick Flagg is the bad guy

It looks like Flagg Sr. is going to be a key character in season 2 after his starring role in the Creature Commandos animated series, and he's got very good reasons to go after Peacemaker: in The Suicide Squad (spoiler alert!), Peacemaker killed his son. That makes him more nuanced than the usual superhero show villain: he's not a monster; he's a grieving parent.

Going by this new trailer there's lots to be excited about, so August can't come soon enough. Season 2 of Peacemaker will be streaming on Max from August 21 and will see Rick Flag Sr "on a mission" for justice.

The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on Max in the US and Now in the UK.