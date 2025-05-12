Peacemaker season 2 finally has a teaser trailer – here are 3 things you need to know
It seems that two Peacemakers are better than one
It's official: Peacemaker season 2 will be streaming on Max from Thursday, August 21 at 9.00pm ET/PT. John Cena will be back as the titular hero, and many villains' butts will be kicked.
The official synopsis says: "The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."
Season 1 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick are all back, and this time around they're joined by a new cast that includes by Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.
As you'll see from the trailer below, the second season looks set to deliver one of the best Max show's trademark mix of whip-cracking action and whip-smart wisecracking. Here's what you need to know.
1. It's solved the DC Universe problem
One of the problems facing Season 2 is that it's in a different universe to season 1: James Gunn set Peacemaker season 1 in the DC Extended Universe, which is now gone, so season 2 takes place in the DCU. That raises lots of questions, which we've explained in our in-depth hub (linked above).
It looks like at least part of the answer is at the end of the trailer, which shows not only Peacemaker but also... Peacemaker. If they aren't the DCU Peacemaker and the DCEU Peacemaker then we'll be amazed.
2. The Justice League are much more fun
In the trailer we see Peacemaker auditioning very uncomfortably for Maxwell Lord's Justice League, while Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl look on. Presumably this was filmed during production of Superman, which means we shouldn't expect them to play a huge part in season 2.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
But it's interesting because this Justice League is much more fun than the DCEU one, especially in its portrayal of Hawkgirl.
Rick Flagg is the bad guy
It looks like Flagg Sr. is going to be a key character in season 2 after his starring role in the Creature Commandos animated series, and he's got very good reasons to go after Peacemaker: in The Suicide Squad (spoiler alert!), Peacemaker killed his son. That makes him more nuanced than the usual superhero show villain: he's not a monster; he's a grieving parent.
Going by this new trailer there's lots to be excited about, so August can't come soon enough. Season 2 of Peacemaker will be streaming on Max from August 21 and will see Rick Flag Sr "on a mission" for justice.
The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on Max in the US and Now in the UK.
You may also like
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.