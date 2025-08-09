Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, August 9 (game #524).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #525) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A rip-roaring good time

NYT Strands today (game #525) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TOWER

WIRE

TRAIL

SALE

RUST

GAIN

NYT Strands today (game #525) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #525) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #525) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #525, are…

LUAU

BLOWOUT

SHINDIG

HOEDOWN

JAMBOREE

WINGDING

SPANGRAM: PARTIES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

A tricky game today, thanks to some unusual words and interesting twists.

I took a hint to get started, after finding half a dozen non-game words without hitting anything that might relate to a “rip-roaring good time”.

The hint gave me LUAU, which is a good thing as this would have been the last thing I would have spotted amongst these old fashioned descriptions of a knees up.

I think it speaks of our appetite for pleasure that there are so many different words for PARTIES – I’d never heard of WINGDING before, but I’m certain some killer punch and a game that will involve everyone hiding in a cupboard will be involved.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, August 9, game #524)

CORKSCREW

SPATULA

MIXER

ZESTER

SIEVE

WHISK

SPANGRAM: KITCHEN TOOL