Amazon Prime members are being treated to 21 games in February, including free access to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC
And you'll get to keep some of them even when your subscription ends!
- Amazon has revealed the selection of free games for February's Luna membership
- The batch includes 21 games in total, including 10 PC games and 11 cloud games
- Prime members can claim Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Alan Wake 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's DLC, and more
The next batch of free games for Amazon Luna has been revealed for February, and it includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's downloadable content (DLC) The Order of Giants, Alan Wake 2, and more.
This month, Prime members will be able to play a total of 21 titles, including 10 PC games and 11 that can be played via cloud streaming. Members will also be able to keep the PC games, even if their Prime subscription ends.
The big hitters of the month include the 2022 Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and the fast-paced first-person shooter Dread Templar, both of which are now available, as well as the visual novel Tavern Talk, Total War: ATTILA, and more.
Additional games that are included via the cloud include the previously mentioned Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants and Alan Wake 2, Disney Universe, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, and more.
You can check out the full list of games and their Luna release dates below.
Amazon Luna Free Games for February – Included with Prime
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - February 5 (Epic Games Store)
- Dread Templar - February 5 (Amazon Games App)
- Hexguardian - February 12 (Epic Games Store)
- Around the World: Travel to Brazil Collector's Edition - February 12 (Legacy Game Code)
- Ambition: A Minuet in Power - February 19 (GOG Code)
- Captain Blood - February 19 (GOG Code)
- Meganoid - February 19 (GOG Code)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - February 26 (GOG Code)
- Total War: ATTILA - February 26 (Epic Games Store)
- Tavern Talk - February 26 (Amazon Games App)
Cloud games (Now Available)
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Alan Wake 2
- Disney Universe
- RiMS Racing
- Time on Frog Island
- Valfaris
- Worms Crazy Golf
- Disney Planes
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Endzone: A World Apart
