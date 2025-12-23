Amazon recently rolled its criminally underappreciated Prime Gaming service into its wider Luna service and, although the name has now changed, you can still use it to get your hands on lots of free games if you're a Prime member.

Every month the retail giant gives away a range of PC titles for platforms like the Epic Games Store, GoG, and the company's own PC launcher. Claiming them all is a great way to squeeze a little more value out of your subscription and build a nice little library of games.

This month in particular the service well worth checking out as not only are some of the free games excellent, they could provide some much-needed digital entertainment over the holidays. As I mentioned you do need to be a Prime subscriber to get them, but they're yours to keep from then on even if your membership lapses.

Claim XCOM 2, Lego 2K Drive, Fallout 2, and more

(Image credit: 2K)

Right now you can pick up a free copy of XCOM 2, an all-time great strategy game and one of my absolute favorite titles on PC. Set in a near future Earth that's under alien control, it has you running a resistance operation with loads of tense turn-based missions and a dash of base management.

I'm a particularly big fan of its customization options, which allow you to tweak the names and appearances of your sci-fi soldier squad to your liking. Recreate friends, family, enemies, or anyone else - but don't get too attached because this is one difficult game and lots of team won't make it to the credits.

I do wish that the copy here came with some of the excellent DLC, particularly the incredible War of the Chosen expansion, but it's hard to complain for free. If you love the game, you can always it pick up for cheap down the line as it's on sale regularly.

(Image credit: Visual Concepts / 2K)

You can also grab a copy of Lego 2K Drive, an open-world racer based on the popular building toy. Car customization is the name of the game here, with the ability to construct your own unique rides.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've been enjoying the Prime Video Fallout TV show, then you definitely shouldn't miss the chance to nab Fallout 2 either. It's an older entry, sure, but an absolute classic that still holds up today if you can get used to the isometric camera and the slightly clunky UI.

It's got fantastic writing and a superb level of depth, making it the perfect way to explore more the series' universe after the credits roll.

I'd also consider trying a bit of Gylt. It's a stealth survival horror game that was originally a Google Stadia exclusive (remember Stadia?) which unfortunately meant that it didn't really get the following it deserved. It's not perfect - but it's a fun time for fans of scares and well worth the asking of price of, well, nothing.

To begin claiming all of these games, and see every other title on offer, head over the the Amazon Luna claim page and log in with your Amazon account.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.