If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you might be sleeping on hundreds of dollars' worth of free PC games every month.

It's all part of the Amazon Luna service, which offers a rotating selection of games that you can claim and keep. These aren't like the games you get with PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass either; they're proper copies that you can keep for good - even if your membership lapses.

They're offered through a combination of online storefronts, including Epic Games Store and GoG, plus Amazon's own game launcher. Here's everything you need to know about what's up for grabs right now, plus the best prices on an Amazon Prime membership near you if you're not yet a subscriber.

Claim Sid Meier's Civilization 6, Fallout, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more

(Image credit: 2K, Aspyr)

The big draw this week is Sid Meier's Civilization 6, a relatively recent instalment in the hugely popular strategy franchise. Playing as one of twenty leaders taken from across history, it's all about highly replayable matches in which you build your very own empire.

Keeping track of resources and territory as you develop new technologies is where most of the challenge lies, though there's also plenty of opportunity for combat if you would rather best your competition in war. It would usually set you back $59.99 / £49.99 on Steam, though it has been heavily discounted in the past.

(Image credit: Eidos Interactive Corp.)

You also shouldn't miss the opportunity to grab Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - usually $29.99 / £24.99. A futuristic stealth action game, it stars cybernetic operative Adam Jensen as he uncovers a sinister conspiracy that spans a diverse range of global locations.

Its near-future rendition of Prague is a particular highlight, and was a joy to explore when I first played this game back in 2016.

If that wasn't enough, fans of the Fallout TV show should pick up both Fallout and Fallout 2 (both $9.99 / £7.99 on Steam). They're older games, sure, but they still hold up thanks to their fantastic writing. You might need to adjust to the isometric perspective, though.

Hungry for even more? Niche stealth survival horror game Gylt is a good time, and I'm eager to give Fort Solis a go. Over on Steam, these two games go for $19.99 / £16.99 and $24.99 / £20.99 respectively.

New Tales from the Borderlands, a choice-based adventure in the Borderlands universe, and bombastic driving game Lego 2K Drive are also still available to claim - worth $39.99 / £34.99 and $29.99 / £24.99 a piece.

That's a total of $224.92 of value from those picks alone!

To begin claiming all of these games, and see every other title on offer, head over the the Amazon Luna claim page and log in with your Amazon account.

