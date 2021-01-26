Disney Plus free trial: can you try it for free?

No, you haven't fallen down a rabbit hole into Wonderland and no, Ralph hasn't once again wrecked the internet. As a matter of fact, the House of Mouse has crushed all our fairytale dreams and done away with the Disney Plus free trial for new customers, including those in the US, UK and Australia.

Disney Plus free trials actually vanished mid-2020 in most countries – it's not entirely clear why the decision was made to end it, but it wasn't long before the release of Hamilton on the streaming service. Our best guess is Disney wanted to avoid people watching one of its biggest new releases of the year and dropping the service soon after.

On top of that, Disney Plus offered the option of Premium Access so users could watch Mulan. At the end of the year, its new Pixar movie Soul was also sent straight to the House of Mouse streaming service. With the ongoing pandemic, Disney appears to be changing tact, skipping theatrical releases altogether and opting to show new movies on the Disney Plus platform immediately. It may seem unsurprising, then, that it has scrapped the 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Below, we'll discuss the history of the Disney Plus free trial, Disney's reason for discontinuing it and what the free trial offered before it was axed.

Disney Plus free trial: is there one?

Not right now. From its November 2019 US launch to June 2020, a Disney Plus free trial was universally available to new customers in markets like the US and UK. In June, it was reported that the trial was no more.

“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus,” Disney said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own."

Free Disney Plus trials did allow users to use the service in full for seven days before spending anything, giving them an opportunity to enjoy a whole bunch of movies and TV shows in a quick burst before cancelling if they wanted to.

Is a free Disney Plus free trial available anywhere?

Since Disney Plus was first rolled out in the US, more and more countries have received access to the service as time has gone on. Disney Plus launched in Japan in June 2020 and new customers can still take advantage of a free trial. A quick, cheeky use of Google Translate confirms Disney Plus Japan customers, in this instance, get a Disney Plus free trial length of 31 days before they have to pay.

The countries that got Disney Plus earlier like the US and the UK, though, no longer have access to the old seven-day trial, as explained.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney Plus)

Where can you benefit from a Disney Plus free trial sign up?

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Mexico

Peru

Disney Plus is expected to launch in Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea this year. For new customers in these locations, we imagine the House of Mouse will offer its Disney Plus free trial to entice sign ups.

What's the best way to try Disney Plus without a free trial?

The monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus is a lean $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 depending on where you are. That's cheaper than much of Disney's streaming competition, including Netflix and HBO Max, and a month is enough time to figure out if you like it or not.

If you are thinking about giving it a whirl, now is certainly the best time to sign up. Whilst there is no Disney Plus free trial, there is likely to be a price hike across all locations. US subscribers will be paying $7.99 a month while UK Disney Plus members will £7.99 a month, with these increases taking effect from February 23.

To coincide with the price increase, it's worth noting a ton of TV shows will land on Disney Plus at the same time, including boxsets like How I Met Your Mother, Lost, Desperate Housewives, 24, and Prison Break.

Existing customers will see Disney Plus prices hikes across annual ($79.90/£79.90) and monthly plans from August 23.

If you haven't subscribed to Disney Plus yet, then, make sure you do by February 22 to make the most of its cheaper going rate.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

What could you watch with a free Disney Plus trial?

The Disney Plus free trial granted access to the entire streaming library to watch as much as you liked in a seven-day period. Functionally, it was a week-long subscription to the service, and as long as you cancelled before the end of the trial period, you got to enjoy every TV show and movie without spending anything.

That included a payload of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies, alongside originals like The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars.

For now, at least, you'll have to pay if you want to check it out if you're not in one of the above countries where a free trial is still available.

Are there any free ways to get Disney Plus?

Getting a Disney Plus free trial is essentially null and void for new customers in the US, UK and Australia. That said, there are still means to get a Disney Plus free trial for a year - specifically if you're a US customer after a new phone.

Depending on what Verizon Wireless plans you go for, you can get up to a year of Disney Plus free. Upgrade to select unlimited plans and get Disney Plus for six months. Select unlimited plans could also see you receive the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle for a whole year.

Similarly, across the Atlantic, there are O2 phone deals offering a similar freebie. Yes, O2 customers can enjoy Disney Plus free for six months as a part of their pay monthly package on select handsets, including the brand new iPhone 12 Pro.

Does Disney Plus have gift cards?

Needless to say, it's not quite on the same wavelength as a Disney Plus free trial. However, much like its competitors, Disney Plus does offer gift subscriptions. Nudge a friend or family member in the right direction when you have a special occasion coming up and you might just get access to Disney Plus without dropping your own cash - albeit someone else will be.

Working much like a gift card for your favourite clothing store or a bookshop, for instance, you can buy a gift card that treats someone to a whole year of Disney Plus for $69.99 USD / £59.99 / $89.99 CAD / €69.99 / $89.99 AUD / $99.99 NZD - the same Disney Plus price for a standard annual subscription.

Unfortunately, in less you can get yourself to a Disney store in the US or a Disney Park, you can't purchase a physical Disney Plus gift card. Able to send your Disney Plus gift subscription to any email address, this certainly adds some excitement to anyone's inbox.