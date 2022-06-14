Paramount Plus free trial: is there one and how to get limited time only deal

It's been well over a year since Paramount Plus succeeded CBS All Access as home to both CBS and Paramount Pictures TV shows and movies, with around 40 million subscribers as of March 2022. And unlike other streaming platforms that have done away with their free trial within the first six months, those after RuPaul and his All Star drag queens, or intergalactic entertainment with the Star Trek franchise can enjoy a Paramount Plus free trial right now.

Yep, it's true. Offering 30,000+ hours of TV shows and movies across Paramount's staple networks, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more, you can get a taste without spending a cent.

Read on in our guide to find out the current length of the Paramount Plus free trial, and how to get your subscription on the cheap after it ends.

(opens in new tab) Get a 30-day Paramount Plus free trial for a limited time! (opens in new tab)

Sign up to its Essential or Premium plan and new subscribers can upgrade from 7-days to a whole month free streaming. Thereafter, pay as little as $4.99 a month. Simply visit Paramount Plus and sign up before June 20, when this offer expires.

Is there a Paramount Plus free trial?

The good news is that there is a Paramount Plus free trial, and the even better news is currently there's a special offer that means you can watch for free for even longer. Usually offering a 7-day free trial period, as a part of its summer promotion you can enjoy a whole 30-days when you sign up right now (opens in new tab).

This offer is running now until June 20 when it will return to its standard 7-day duration.

Thereafter the service starts from $4.99 a month, with more details of plans and costs in our Paramount Plus price guide.

What is the cheapest way to get Paramount Plus after your free trial?

Once your Paramount Plus free trial ends, there are a few options available that help secure you access to the service for an affordable rate.

Sign up for Paramount Plus and pay annually for its Essential or Premium plan and you can save 16%, starting from just $49.99 a year (opens in new tab).

Or get even more bang for your buck with the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle. Throwing together both services, you'll get a total discount of 38%, costing from just $9.99 a month (opens in new tab). That's after benefitting from a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial.

You'll then be able to add popular series like The First Lady, Billions, and Dexter: New Blood to your watchlist.

What can I watch on Paramount Plus?

Funnelling in content from CBS and Paramount, as well as its other associated networks, Paramount Plus is also home to a ton of Original TV shows and movies, including:

1883

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Halo

The Offer

The Fairy Odd Parents: Fairly Odder

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jackass Forever

Why Women Kill

iCarly (reboot)

The Good Fight

It's also the place to watch lots of sporting coverage such as UEFA Champions League and Europa football, NFL, March Madness, and The Women's Cup.

And movie watchers are catered for, too, with options for all ages and interests. Discover old favorites like Anchorman, Catch Me If You Can, Mean Girls, and Top Gun. There are also newer releases including Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

For a full rundown of the most eye-catching content on the service, check out our full guide to the best Paramount Plus shows.