Under-desk treadmills, otherwise known as walkingpads, are awesome for getting your steps in at home or in the office, but if you're like me and a keen runner, you want something that moves a little faster than regular walking pace.

That's why the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE, which has a flat walkingpad mode or can fold up to increase the speed like a real treadmill, is an ideal solution, offering the best of both worlds at a bargain price for Amazon Prime Day. In the US, you can find the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE at 38% off, from $209.99 down to just $129.99 on Amazon.

In the UK, the discount is even better: the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE can be found discounted from £289.99 down to just £159.99 on Amazon UK, an impressive 45% saving.

It's hot out right now: whether you're looking to get your steps in at work, pairing the treadmill with a standing desk, or you're after a way to stop your Netflix habit from contributing to a sedentary lifestyle, this deal is perfect. If it's not right for you, check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub for a smorgasbord of great deals across every category.

Amazon Prime Day US deal: Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE

Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE: was $209.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Save 38% in the US. The Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE was rated four stars in our review, and is the perfect cheap-and-cheerful walkingpad solution for active people or improvers. Why? Because you can fold up the guardrail to enter Treadmill Mode, increasing the treadmill's max speed from 3.8mph in Walking Mode to 7.6mph.

Amazon Prime Day UK deal: Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE

Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE: was £289.99 now £159.99 at Amazon An impressive 45% discount on the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE here in the UK. Its five-layered shock-absorbing belt makes for a quieter run or walk, and it's folding design makes it super-simple to slide under a bed or behind a sofa when not in use.

We loved this treadmill: in our Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE review we said "After a week of testing, the MobVoi Treadmill SE is a great combination of a treadmill and an under-desk walking pad. With speeds up to 12km per hour, along with a safety clip and handle, it makes for a sturdy home solution for light running, providing enough speed options for most joggers."

