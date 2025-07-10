'The ideal under-desk walking treadmill for runners' is cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day – I love the way it folds away for convenience
The Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE is 45% off right now
Under-desk treadmills, otherwise known as walkingpads, are awesome for getting your steps in at home or in the office, but if you're like me and a keen runner, you want something that moves a little faster than regular walking pace.
That's why the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE, which has a flat walkingpad mode or can fold up to increase the speed like a real treadmill, is an ideal solution, offering the best of both worlds at a bargain price for Amazon Prime Day. In the US, you can find the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE at 38% off, from
$209.99 down to just $129.99 on Amazon.
In the UK, the discount is even better: the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE can be found discounted from
£289.99 down to just £159.99 on Amazon UK, an impressive 45% saving.
• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale
It's hot out right now: whether you're looking to get your steps in at work, pairing the treadmill with a standing desk, or you're after a way to stop your Netflix habit from contributing to a sedentary lifestyle, this deal is perfect. If it's not right for you, check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub for a smorgasbord of great deals across every category.
Amazon Prime Day US deal: Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE
Save 38% in the US. The Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE was rated four stars in our review, and is the perfect cheap-and-cheerful walkingpad solution for active people or improvers. Why? Because you can fold up the guardrail to enter Treadmill Mode, increasing the treadmill's max speed from 3.8mph in Walking Mode to 7.6mph.
Amazon Prime Day UK deal: Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE
An impressive 45% discount on the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE here in the UK. Its five-layered shock-absorbing belt makes for a quieter run or walk, and it's folding design makes it super-simple to slide under a bed or behind a sofa when not in use.
We loved this treadmill: in our Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE review we said "After a week of testing, the MobVoi Treadmill SE is a great combination of a treadmill and an under-desk walking pad. With speeds up to 12km per hour, along with a safety clip and handle, it makes for a sturdy home solution for light running, providing enough speed options for most joggers."
Not for you? You can always check out our best under-desk treadmills buying guide to find the right fit for your needs.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Kindle & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Bose & Sony from £14.99
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £139
- Phones: up to 30% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: iPads & Fire Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £99.99
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: Huawei & Samsung from £39
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.