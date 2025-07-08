The are Fitbit deals aplenty in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, and among the wave of fresh deals is the Fitbit Inspire 3 tracker – our best budget Fitbit, which is now even more affordable in both the US and UK.

Shop Amazon's full Prime day sale

Though not quite at its lowest-ever price, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has beaten last year's Black Friday deal in the US and is now just $74.95 (was $99.95) at Amazon. As for UK shoppers, the entry-level fitness tracker is just £1 off its lowest-price ever, sitting at £59.99 (was £84.99 ) for Prime subscribers.

In a world where a fitness tracker could set you back hundreds, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is designed for those who are relatively new to fitness tech, or who just want a capable tracker that covers all the basics without being too intricate and fiddly. In other words, it's like the Nintendo Wii of fitness trackers; anyone, regardless of expertise, can quickly learn the ropes.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Inspire 3 : was $99.95 now $74.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 3 has has £25 lopped off for Amazon Prime Day, taking it down to £10 shy of its lowest-ever price (and cheaper than last year's Black Friday deal). If you're after an entry-level fitness tracker that covers basics such as step count and activity tracking, it's an excellent choice.

Fitbit Inspire 3 : was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Shoppers in the UK can pick up the Fitbit Inspire 3 sits for just £1 off its lowest-ever price. For less than £60, this straightforward, entry level tracker is an absolute steal. A great way to enter the world of fitness tracking without breaking the back (or having to deal with tricky tech).

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is small but capable, packing the basic fitness tracking features including step tracking, and heart rate and sleep monitoring. It doesn't end there, though: new to this model is the SpO2 monitoring, a function that can measure the quantity of oxygen in your blood. It's a definitely a more advanced feature, and a generous one to include in a simple fitness tracker.

While serious runners will likely need something more advanced, swimmers shouldn't write it off. In our review, our tester found it easy to wear and manage in water, with accurate swim tracking.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK