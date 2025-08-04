Looking for one of the best smart rings we've ever seen at a price we've also never witnessed? Look no further than the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon at Amazon for £155 (was £249). In the US? You can also find the Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage at Amazon for $199 (was $249).

This discount sees the previous-gen smart ring slide to a record-low price, and if you can forgo the additional features of the Gen 4 model, then this deal represents fantastic value for money. So, if you're keen on health guidance without wearing a bulky smartwatch, then this Oura Ring could be the deal for you.

Today's best Oura Ring deal

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £155 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon looks and performs fantastically, but before now, we've never been able to pick it up at such a low price. We love the smooth, circular finish that tastefully hides all of the smart ring hardware that can track all the health, sleep and fitness metrics you need without wearing a bulky smartwatch. The best price is available on the Black or Silver finishes, although other colours are available.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you're shopping from the US, you can find the Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage for $199 – that's a return to the previous record-low price. This alternate version has a more angular design but offers exactly the same excellent health, sleep, stress and fitness tracking features.

The Oura Ring Gen 4 might be slimmer, but other than that, the Gen 3 is very similar indeed. Despite being the previous generation, you'll still get multi-day battery life, health metrics tracking, and a completely redesigned Oura app for Android or iOS. Read more about why we love the smart ring in our Oura Ring Gen 3 review.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 is able to track 20 biometrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress. All of this data is contained within the Oura app, which means at some point, you do have to engage with a screen to see your data.

One of the reasons you might not want to buy an Oura ring is because of the compulsory monthly subscription. If you don't like the idea of being tied in financially and you own a Samsung or Android phone, then we highly recommend considering the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It contains almost as many features as Oura's model and is equally stylish.