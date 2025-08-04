Amazon is holding a huge sale on Ring security bundles right now, with camera and doorbell bundles hitting record-low prices. For me, one of the best offers is a two-pack of Ring Spotlight Plus Cameras for just $179.98 (was $279.99) – a saving of $100 off the list price, and the cheapest this set has ever been.

My parents have one of these wireless cameras above their garage, so I can say with confidence that its spotlight is seriously bright, and should be a real deterrent to anyone who strays onto your property. You can set custom motion zones (so it won't be triggered by movement on public paths, for example), and the footage is super crisp.

If you don't already have a video doorbell, you can snap up the excellent Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, along with a Ring Indoor Camera for only $99.99 (was $179.99). You can use the camera for security or to trigger smart lights. The bundle is cheaper than the doorbell alone, so you're essentially getting the camera for free.

Today's best Ring deals

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (twin pack): was $279.99 now $179.98 at Amazon This two-pack of super-sharp outdoor security cameras is down to a record-low price in Amazon's Ring security sale. Each one packs a bright spotlight to deter would-be intruders, and they're a great option if you're unable to fit a wired camera system, with handy quick-release battery packs for easy recharging.

Ring 14-piece wireless home security system: was $329.99 now $198.99 at Amazon Don't want to spend serious time and money hard-wiring a home alarm system? This bundle includes a base station, two keypads, motion sensors, contact sensors, and a range extender – and it's all wireless. It's extendable too, if you want to cover even more rooms, or add other devices such as cameras.

If you're looking for a security system to cover your whole home, there are also huge discounts on full systems, including sensors and keypads. There are different options to suit different properties, from a simple setup including two motion sensors and eight contact sensors for $198.99 (was $329.99) through to a pack that also contains a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Floodlight Cam for $678.97 (was $809.97).

To get the most out of your Ring devices, you'll need a Ring Home subscription. There are different plans available depending on your home and the devices you've chosen, so take a look at our complete guide to Ring subscriptions to see which one will suit you best and how much it will cost.