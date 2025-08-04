PDP has revealed a new version of one of its best controllers

The Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded features an enhanced fightpad module and Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers

It's up for pre-order in the US, and out now in the UK

Turtle Beach's competitive gaming accessory brand Victrix has revealed the successor to one of its best controllers.

The Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is an overhauled version of the popular Victrix Pro BFG, already one of of the best PS5 controllers today. It retains all the modular functionality of the original but boasts an enhanced design with an improved fightpad module designed for a better claw grip.

It also comes with Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers right out of the box, two major upgrades that should improve precision and help reduce wear over the years.

In addition to the PlayStation variant, an Xbox version will also be available. Both come in either black or white colorways, and cost $209.99 / £179.99.

Although the controller is out now in the UK, it's currently exclusively available to attendees of EVO 2025 in the US. It's up for pre-order on the Turtle Beach website, though, for a wider September 28 release.

The Victrix Pro BFG stands apart from most controllers thanks to its unique modularity. It can be customized and tweaked via a range of interchangeable components, such as alternate d-pads, thumbstick caps, and gates.

It also boasts a range of high-end features, including remappable rear buttons, a hair-trigger mode, and a robust companion app.

