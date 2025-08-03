Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, August 3 (game #518).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #519) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Cutting it close

NYT Strands today (game #519) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLICE

SPORT

STRIP

VEST

PRICE

FARE

NYT Strands today (game #519) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #519) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #519) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #519, are…

RAZOR

CAPE

CLIPPERS

COMB

TRIMMER

AFTERSHAVE

SPANGRAM: BARBERSHOP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The letter Z gave today’s search an obvious starting point, with RAZOR immediately eliminating any mystery about the theme. Unless, like me, you saw the non-game word “slice” first.

I only learned recently that the origins of the traditional BARBERSHOP pole stem from the days when barbers also performed surgeries alongside their regular activities – a one-stop shop where you could have a leg amputated, your teeth pulled and a quick trim – with the red symbolizing blood and the blue veins.

Thankfully, these days barbers have narrowed down their offerings to those that can be performed using SCISSORS, CLIPPERS and a TRIMMER. If you see a saw on the counter I'd suggest you make a swift exit.

