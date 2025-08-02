Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, August 2 (game #517).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #518) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… "Sorry, didn't catch that"

NYT Strands today (game #518) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TROLL

STROBE

FORT

ROOF

TURF

STOP

NYT Strands today (game #518) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #518) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #518) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #518, are…

MUFF

WHIFF

ERROR

FAULT

FUMBLE

BOBBLE

BLOOPER

SPANGRAM: SPORTS GOOF

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I hated this game. None of these words meant anything to me and my first three game words gave me nothing to steer me in the right direction – I got the first two thanks to the double-Fs and from there took some hints.

In the end it didn’t matter, as my knowledge of sports doesn’t extend to the SPORTS GOOF, but I got the general idea.

Instead, today’s game became a random word search and I fumbled, bumbled and fluked my way to the exhausting end of it.

