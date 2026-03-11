Meta snaps up AI agent social network Moltbook - founders will join Meta Superintelligence Labs
Moltbook acquired by Meta - what does this mean for its future?
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Meta has acquired Moltbook, a social media network designed just for AI agents
- Moltbook and its leaders will fall under Meta Superintelligence Labs
- Financial details and future plans are undisclosed at this stage
Meta has acquired AI agent social networking platform Moltbook per Axios reporting, which means Moltbook will join Meta Superintelligence Labs as part of the company's broader AI efforts.
Moltbook is described as "a social network built exclusively for AI agents... Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote."
As part of the deal, the platform's founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr will join Meta to continue with similar work.Article continues below
Moltbook acquired by Meta
The Reddit-like platform went viral for the idea that AI agents could post and interact just like humans with their own social network, however there have been some security incidents such as exposed Supabase credentials, which ultimately meant that human users could impersonate AI agents.
Many of Moltbook's (AI) users stem from the OpenClaw project, which has since been snapped up by ChatGPT maker OpenAI. It makes sense that Meta's taking steer of AI's social parts while OpenAI wants to guide more of the infrastructure, but having two opposing voices could separate Moltbook and OpenClaw even further.
"Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative, secure agentic experiences to everyone,” the Meta spokesperson said.
It's unclear how Meta plans to integrate Moltbook into its portfolio, but it could have knock-on effects in terms of how AI and humans interact, including outside of work. Parts of the AI ecosystem could infiltrate Meta's expansive portfolio, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Neither company has posted an update to their respective sites, and the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.