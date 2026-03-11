Meta has acquired Moltbook, a social media network designed just for AI agents

Moltbook and its leaders will fall under Meta Superintelligence Labs

Financial details and future plans are undisclosed at this stage

Meta has acquired AI agent social networking platform Moltbook per Axios reporting, which means Moltbook will join Meta Superintelligence Labs as part of the company's broader AI efforts.

Moltbook is described as "a social network built exclusively for AI agents... Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote."

As part of the deal, the platform's founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr will join Meta to continue with similar work.

Moltbook acquired by Meta

The Reddit-like platform went viral for the idea that AI agents could post and interact just like humans with their own social network, however there have been some security incidents such as exposed Supabase credentials, which ultimately meant that human users could impersonate AI agents.

Many of Moltbook's (AI) users stem from the OpenClaw project, which has since been snapped up by ChatGPT maker OpenAI. It makes sense that Meta's taking steer of AI's social parts while OpenAI wants to guide more of the infrastructure, but having two opposing voices could separate Moltbook and OpenClaw even further.

"Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative, secure agentic experiences to everyone,” the Meta spokesperson said.

It's unclear how Meta plans to integrate Moltbook into its portfolio, but it could have knock-on effects in terms of how AI and humans interact, including outside of work. Parts of the AI ecosystem could infiltrate Meta's expansive portfolio, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp.

Neither company has posted an update to their respective sites, and the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

