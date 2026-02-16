OpenAI doubles down on its commitment to building personal AI agents

The ChatGPT-maker has hired OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger

OpenClaw lives on as an "open and independent" platform

OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger is set to join OpenAI as the ChatGPT maker sets to focus on "the next generation of personal agents."

"He is a genius with a lot of amazing ideas about the future of very smart agents interacting with each other to do very useful things for people," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in an X post.

OpenAI expects personal, multi-agent systems to become core to its upcoming product offerings as it looks to integrate AI with the more human elements of our lives.

OpenAI hires OpenClaw's founder

OpenClaw, formerly known as MoltBot and Clawdbot, is marketed as "the AI that actually does things," and is capable of managing calendars, booking flights, replying to emails and even automating tasks across third-party services.

The platform has also gained viral popularity in recent weeks on social media websites like TikTok, with users showing themselves setting up entire dedicated devices to run the AI agent locally.

"OpenClaw will live in a foundation as an open source project that OpenAI will continue to support," Altman said, despite the company's acquisition of OpenClaw's founder. Steinberger said that OpenClaw will remain "open and independent."

Steinberger said in a blog post that he's excited to "be part of the frontier of AI research and development" with OpenAI. "What I want is to change the world, not build a large company and teaming up with OpenAI is the fastest way to bring this to everyone," he added.

Peter Steinberger's official title and responsibilities have not been confirmed.

