OpenAI introduces Frontier, an easier way to manage all your AI agents in one place

OpenAI Frontier lets enterprises manage OpenAI, proprietary and third-party agents

Each AI agent gets its own unique identity, permissions and guardrails

The company sees this as a collaborative approach

OpenAI has launched Frontier, a new AI agent management platform where enterprise customers can build, deploy and manage agentic AI from both OpenAI and third-party companies.

In its announcement, the ChatGPT-maker hinted Frontier is designed to address agent sprawl where fragmented tools, siloed data and disconnected workflows reduce the efficacy of AI agents.

"Frontier gives agents the same skills people need to succeed at work: shared context, onboarding, hands-on learning with feedback, and clear permissions and boundaries," the company said.

OpenAI launches AI agent manager platform – Frontier

Speaking about siloed data and fragmented tools, OpenAI said AI isn't responsible, but rather it amplified a problem that already existed before: "AI made that fragmentation more visible, and in many cases, more acute."

The company took a human approach to managing AI agents, considering what employees need to get started and then applying those same principles to AI agents.

Frontier is designed to let agents work across various environments, including local, cloud and OpenAI-hosted, but more importantly, it uses open standards so companies can use OpenAI agents, in-house agents and third-party agents within this one platform.

The system broadly works by giving each AI agent its own unique identity, which includes permissions and guardrails, minimizing concerns about working within regulated environments.

Apart from early adopters like Intuit, HP, Oracle and Uber which helped to guide OpenAI's project, the company has also set out plans to work with Frontier Partners like Abridge⁠, Clay⁠, Ambience⁠, Decagon⁠, Harvey⁠ and Sierra⁠ to "learn what customers need."

