From Black Box to White Box: why AI agents shouldn’t be a mystery to enterprises

Artificial intelligence has moved decisively out of experimentation and into the operational core of the enterprise. Agentic AI now functions as an execution layer, connecting data, tools and business logic to carry out end-to-end tasks that once required direct human coordination.

The question facing enterprise leaders is no longer whether to deploy AI agents, but how to do so in ways that withstand audit scrutiny, operational failure, and board-level risk review.

Sebastian Arriada Social Links Navigation Chief Information Officer at Globant.

The opportunity is enormous. Multiple productivity studies now point to double-digit efficiency gains when agentic AI is embedded directly into enterprise workflows, particularly in research, analytics, and customer operations.

Yet despite this promise, nearly 95% of AI pilots stall before reaching production, not because the models fail, but because enterprises lose confidence in how those systems behave at scale.

This gap reveals a core tension. Companies believe in AI’s potential but lack confidence in how to deploy it safely. For many executives, AI systems still operate as opaque “black boxes” that are difficult to explain, harder to audit, and nearly impossible to defend when something goes wrong.

The path forward requires a shift in mindset. The goal is not to isolate AI agents or constrain them into irrelevance, but to design governance frameworks that evolve with innovation and embed oversight at every stage.

Isolation isn’t the answer

As agentic AI gains the ability to connect to APIs, trigger workflows and execute multistep tasks, many organizations respond by sharply limiting its exposure. The instinct is understandable. More autonomy feels like more risk, especially in regulated or high-stakes environments.

But isolating AI systems often creates the illusion of safety while stripping them of the context required to deliver real business value.

The real risk isn’t connectivity. It’s ungoverned connectivity. When organizations confine AI agents to narrow sandboxes, they may reduce unintended behavior, but they also remove the context those systems need to do meaningful work.

In practice, overly isolated agents rarely progress beyond expensive prototypes that are technically impressive, yet operationally irrelevant.

A more durable approach is progressive exposure, i.e., deliberately expanding an AI agent’s access to data, tools, and workflows as its behavior proves reliable.

This mirrors how enterprises already manage other high-risk systems — financial platforms, ERP environments, or cybersecurity tooling — through tiered access, monitoring, and accountability.

Rather than sealing AI away, enterprises must ensure:

Access rights are intentionally scoped

Tool interactions are monitored

Data flows are governed

Business owners remain accountable

Isolation may reduce short-term anxiety, but it doesn’t prepare companies for a future in which AI-driven operations become the norm. Responsible innovation requires embracing AI’s capabilities while pairing them with rigor.

Governance must keep pace with innovation

Enterprises often approach AI governance the same way they approach traditional software, through periodic reviews, static policies and top-down approvals.

But agentic AI operates in dynamic environments, interacting with new information in real time. Governance cannot live in quarterly reviews or static policy documents. For agentic AI, it must be embedded directly into day-to-day operations and evolve as systems learn and change.

A modern AI governance framework includes several core components, including:

● Clear business ownership: Every AI agent should have a designated owner accountable for its purpose, boundaries, and performance. Agents without clear business owners quickly become unmonitored systems, creating ambiguity when failures occur and finger-pointing when accountability matters most.

● Use-case level feasibility assessment: AI should not be the default solution. It should follow a structured evaluation of business needs, success metrics, operational constraints, and failure modes. When feasibility is assessed upfront, companies reduce the costly cycle of pilots that never scale.

● Access control aligned with risk: The principle of least privilege is essential. AI agents should receive only the minimum access required to perform a specific task, and this access should change as the task evolves. Granular permissions and ongoing reviews are non-negotiable.

● Enterprise-grade contractual and data protections: Companies must establish robust agreements with model and platform providers that clearly define:

○ Prohibitions on training with enterprise data

○ Data retention and residency parameters

○ Audit mechanisms

○ Security certifications

○ Transparency obligations

These legal foundations are not bureaucratic hurdles. They are enablers of safe, scalable adoption.

● Continuous monitoring and evaluation: AI systems should be monitored with the same rigor applied to other mission-critical infrastructure. This includes anomaly detection, performance drift analysis, failure escalation paths, and change-management processes.

Governance that evolves at the pace of innovation is not just a defensive mechanism, it unlocks sustainable value.

Human accountability will define the leaders of the next wave of AI adoption

Despite the pace of AI advancement, one truth remains constant: Autonomous systems do not eliminate accountability. They concentrate it. If anything, the emergence of autonomous systems increases the need for human judgment, ethical standards, and oversight.

In practice, human accountability shows up in three non-negotiable ways:

Interpretation: AI agents can analyze data, propose actions, and execute tasks, but determining whether outcomes align with business objectives (and societal expectations) still requires human evaluation. Intervention: Organizations must have mechanisms that allow human operators to step in, override, redirect, or halt AI actions. This is essential not only for safety, but for trust. Traceability: AI agents should produce a transparent, reproducible record of every material action, including what data they accessed, which tools they used, the decisions they made and the rationale behind them. Audit-worthy logs turn AI from a theoretical “black box” into a defensible system of record that leaders can explain to auditors, regulators, and boards.

AI leadership in the next phase will hinge less on the number of agents deployed and more on an organization’s ability to explain, govern, and defend their decisions.

The path to responsible scale

Security questions are not new. They have surfaced in every major technological transformation. What is new is the degree of autonomy these systems now exhibit.

To move from isolated experiments to enterprise-grade scale, companies must ground their adoption journey in feasibility, adaptive governance, human oversight, and traceability.

AI agents do not need to remain a mystery, but transparency, accountability, and trust will not emerge by accident. The organizations that internalize this now will be the ones defining responsible innovation in the decade ahead.

