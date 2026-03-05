Rare RAM deal in today’s unpredictable memory market: This Newegg promo code saves you $70 on the 32GB G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series DDR5-6000

DDR5 memory prices are sky-high right now, which makes finding a good deal feel almost impossible. That’s why this one at Newegg immediately caught my attention.

The G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB DDR5 kit drops to $380 (was $450) at Newegg when you use promo code SSF4796 at checkout.

That’s a $70 saving on a fast memory upgrade for modern desktop systems. This kit includes two 16GB modules, giving you a total of 32GB in a dual-channel configuration. That’s plenty of capacity for demanding workloads, heavy multitasking, and creative software.

Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal

Save $70 G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB DDR5-6000: was $450 now $380 at Newegg The G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB DDR5 kit includes two 16GB modules rated at DDR5 6000 speeds with CL36 latency and 1.35V operation. It supports Intel XMP 3.0 for easy setup and features a slim 33mm heat spreader design that fits comfortably in most desktop builds. For the full discount, use code SSF4796

Speed is rated at DDR5-6000, also known as PC5 48000. That puts it right in the sweet spot for current desktop platforms and helps keep systems feeling nippy when working across multiple applications.

The kit features a CAS latency of CL36 with timings of 36-36-36-96 and runs at 1.35V. It’s a well-balanced setup that pairs speed with stable performance for everyday productivity and intensive tasks.

Installation is straightforward thanks to support for Intel XMP 3.0. Once the memory is installed, enabling the XMP profile in the BIOS allows the system to run the modules at their rated speed without manual tuning.

The Ripjaws S5 modules have a low-profile design. At just 33mm tall, they'll fit comfortably into most builds, including systems using large air coolers that can crowd the RAM slots.

Each module includes a sleek black heat spreader that helps manage temperatures while ensuring a clean look inside the system.

At $380 with the Newegg promo code, this is one of the better DDR5 deals I’ve spotted lately.

If you’re planning a new build or upgrading an existing desktop, this kit delivers plenty of speed and capacity while trimming $70 off the usual price.