Beat the RAM crunch with this Ryzen 7 9850X3D combo including 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM and motherboard — save $409 and get a free game too
Plus you get a free $70 game and a $40 cordless air duster!
If you’re building a new PC, it can be a costly affair considering the price of RAM these days. There are big savings to be had by buying the components you need in a combo deal, and this Newegg bundle is not to be missed.
The CPU, motherboard, and memory package is down to $850 (was $1259) at Newegg. And it comes with a couple of free gifts, too.
That gets you the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor, MSI Mag X870 Tomahawk motherboard, and a V-Color DDR5 32GB memory kit in one go, shaving hundreds off the cost of a high-end build.
At the center is the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, introduced at CES 2026. It runs on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads, boosting up to 5.6GHz.
AMD’s second-gen 3D V-Cache helps reduce latency and improve performance, while 96MB of L3 cache gives demanding workloads extra breathing room. It supports DDR5-5600 and sits on the AM5 platform with PCIe 5.0 support.
Today's top PC builder combo
This Newegg combo pairs the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D with an MSI Mag X870 Tomahawk motherboard and 32GB DDR5 memory, creating a powerful foundation for a new PC build. You get Zen 5 performance, fast DDR5 speeds, modern connectivity, and strong upgrade potential, all bundled together with a big price cut.
The MSI Mag X870 Tomahawk motherboard offers modern connectivity and expansion. You get USB4 with speeds up to 40Gbps, PCIe 5.0 for next-gen components, and four M.2 slots for fast storage.
There’s also Wi-Fi 7, 5G LAN, and an extended heatsink layout that helps keep performance stable when pushing higher-end hardware.
Memory included in the combo is a 32GB DDR5 kit running at 6400MHz with CL32 timings.
Built with SK Hynix ICs and tuned for AMD EXPO, it delivers fast response times and stable performance for creators, professionals, and anyone multitasking heavily.
A premium heatsink helps maintain cooler operating temperatures under sustained loads.
You also get some slightly random extras bundled in. Newegg includes a Rosewill cordless air duster valued at $39.99 and an AMD Crimson Desert game bundle worth $70. You probably wouldn't buy this combo just to get them, but it's always good to get free stuff.
At $850, this combo takes a lot of the guesswork out of building a modern desktop while delivering a massive saving compared to buying each part separately.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years.
