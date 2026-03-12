Ally WordPress plugin carried SQL injection flaw (CVE-2026-2413)

Vulnerability left ~246,600 sites exposed to data theft

Fixed in version 4.1.0; WordPress urges immediate updates

A popular WordPress plugin with hundreds of thousands of active installations carried a high-severity vulnerability that allowed malicious actors to steal sensitive data from websites, experts have warned.

Ally is a web accessibility tool from Elementor, released in November 2025 as a tool that not just identifies accessibility issues but also offers solutions and walks web admins through the process of applying them.

But according to security researcher Drew Webber from Acquia, Ally was carrying an SQL injection vulnerability that allows unauthenticated attackers to submit data to the SQL database without proper sanitation.

Thousands of vulnerable websites

“This makes it possible for unauthenticated attackers to append additional SQL queries into already existing queries that can be used to extract sensitive information from the database via time-based blind SQL injection techniques,” Webber noted.

The bug is tracked as CVE-2026-2413, and was given a severity score of 7.5/10 (high). It affects all versions up to 4.0.3, and was fixed on February 23, through the version 4.1.0.

Looking at the WordPress.org website, there are more than 400,000 active installations right now, with 38.4% (153,600) running the latest version. That leaves roughly 246,600 vulnerable websites.

WordPress is generally considered a safe website builder platform, with the majority of vulnerabilities coming from third-party plugins and themes. That is why most security professionals advise users only keep those plugins and themes that they’re using and make sure they’re updated at all times.

Besides upgrading Ally, users should also upgrade the platform itself, since it recently released the latest security update, with WordPress 6.9.2 fixing 10 vulnerabilities, including a cross-site request (XSS) flaw, an authorization bypass vulnerability, and a server-side forgery request (SSRF) bug.

WordPress urges its customers to install the latest version “immediately.”

