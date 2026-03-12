More than half of SMBs say printers are a low priority for their cybersecurity strategy

Many have reported printer-relating data-loss incidents recently

Printers need to be treated as smart, connected devices

New HP research has claimed more than half (57%) of SMBs agree printer security is a low priority in their cybersecurity strategy, revealing a worrying lack of awareness around a lesser-known but often-exploited attack vector.

More than half (56%) noted at least one print-related data-loss incident in the past year, highlighting printers as a growing security vulnerability.

However at present, one in two SMBs can't even see who prints what, or where documents are being printed, which speaks volumes about broader security visibility.

HP is worried about increasing printer attacks

On the cybersecurity front, 45% of businesses are unsure whether their print environment meets industry compliance standards, and a lack of employee training could further accentuate the issue. Two in three knowledge workers assume network printers are secure, and half don't even consider them as threats.

"A single misdirected scan or uncollected print job can leak payroll data, customer records, or contract details, all without any obvious sign that something is wrong," HP Office Print Solutions Division President Aurelio Maruggi wrote.

Looking ahead, around two-thirds (69%) of SMBs acknowledge they need to improve printer cybersecurity not just across cloud vulnerabilities, but also unauthorized access to print queues, misprinting and leaving confidential documents at the printer itself.

Plugging its own tech, HP says 88% of organizations using smart printers have improved visibility, policy enforcement and compliance support.

HP also highlights the need to reframe printers from dumb peripherals to "connected, intelligent endpoints embedded in everyday work." At this point, they may be treated more like other endpoints.

