Most business leaders believe their employees would fall for a phishing attack

Workers commonly reuse work passwords for personal accounts

AI scams and deepfakes are increasingly concerning

New data from Vodafone Business has revealed more than 10% of UK organizations would probably not survive if they were hit with a cyberattack, and while this may sound like a fairly low promotion by itself, it's set against a backdrop of evolving attacks and poor cybersecurity practices.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) agree that their business's risk of cyberattacks has risen over the past year, and most leaders (71%) believe at least one of their workers would probably fall for a phishing attack.

However, even though we're in an era of rapidly evolving threats, the report indicates that some basic cybersecurity measures can still serve to protect companies.

British businesses are still at risk of cyberattacks

One such practice is the use of strong and unique passwords. The study found that staff reuse work passwords on up to 11 personal accounts as well, making a single breach far more devastating.

And as for the current state up and down the UK, not even half (45%) have ensured that all staff have been through basic cyber awareness training.

But change could be on the horizon, with 89% agreeing that high-profile attacks last year (like those on M&S and Jaguar Land Rover) made them more alert.

There's also an increasing awareness of AI scams and deepfakes, with 70% now more suspicious of video calls claiming to be from senior leaders.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Many steps - such as avoiding password reuse and enhancing staff training - are relatively simple to implement," VodafoneThree Business Director Nick Gliddon wrote.

The UK Government is also launching a second Telecommunications Fraud Charter later this year, with the hope of boosting the UK's defense against sophisticated cybercrime.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.