Adopting AI is a major priority for businesses - but employees are falling behind on education
A 'Cybersecurity Readiness Deficit' could be unfolding
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Nearly all security professionals agree automation reduces response times
- Only around half are currently using AI in key cybersecurity workflows
- Many organizations have now experienced deepfake phishing attacks
Most (91%) UK security teams now agree that while adopting the next generation of agentic AI is a priority, many companies are still struggling with uniform AI adoption due to the same old challenges.
For years, now, AI adoption has been held back by a skills shortages and poor policy enforcement, and new research from Ivanti shows those barriers are yet to be broken down.
In fact, a shortage of skills was cited as the number one barrier for AI in cybersecurity as attacks continue to rise.
AI's role in cybersecurity is a mixed one
On one front, cybersecurity teams agree that artificial intelligence improves how they respond to attacks. Most (93%) say that automation reduces response times, and security professionals are more likely to believe that defenders use AI as effectively as attackers.
However actual deployment tells a different story – barely more than half (56%) use AI for cloud security policy enforcement, and even less use it in incident response workflows (47%), threat intelligence correlation (45%) and vulnerability response and remediation (45%).
On the flip side, attackers have also gained access to AI's power to democratize attack sophistication. Three in four (76%) UK organizations have faced deepfake attacks, and half have experienced personalized deepfake phishing.
When it comes to skill sets, it's not just blue-collar workers that are lacking. Just one-third (32%) believe their CEO could reliability identify a deepfake, highlighting the need for a much more comprehensive upskilling effort.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Ivanti Chief Security Officer Daniel Spicer described the "year-over-year widening imbalance in an organizations’ ability to defend their data, people and networks against the evolving threat landscape" as a Cybersecurity Readiness Deficit.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.