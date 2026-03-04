AI adoption is soaring - but many businesses don't have the infrastructure or governance to support it

Leaders know that departmental silos are preventing effective AI rollout

Shadow AI is on the up – a clear indication that demand for AI is there

Existing infrastructure isn't AI-ready, leaders admit

New research from Nutanix has revealed the vast majority (85%) of organizations are now increasing container adoption to support AI workloads due to portability, scalability and reliability, but even when everything is bundled for maximum efficiency, they're still struggling with the fundamentals.

Four in five (82%) companies worry that silos between business units and IT hinder their ability to execute technologies like AI, and many are battling with shadow AI usage as a result.

This is despite 87% acknowledging that unsanctioned AI use can create business risks.

Workers are clearly keen for AI

The rise in shadow AI is a clear indicator that companies are failing to keep up with worker demands – shadow AI is particularly common among departments that operate independent of IT oversight.

Workers see AI agents helping with customer experience (61%), productivity and efficiency (58%) and creating new products and services (57%), but these benefits can't be accessed securely without the proper infrastructure. A core gap identified in the Nutanix report.

In terms of the infrastructure, 82% of leaders admitted that their existing setups aren't suitable for on-prem AI workloads. A similar number (80%) also noted the bigger role that data sovereignty is playing in their infrastructure decisions, which could be adding complexity and slowing their modernization efforts down.

Looking ahead, the report details how containers have become a "core components" of enterprise application strategy, with 85% of the organizations surveyed set to boost container adoption in the name of speed, reliability and scalability.

"The findings indicate organisations need enterprise-grade security, resilience, and portability as AI workloads can run anywhere," Product and Solutions Marketing SVP Lee Caswell wrote.

