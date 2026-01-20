Most I&O leaders don't consider their infrastructure to be AI-ready

Reactive approaches mean companies aren't prepared for the future

I&O leaders should discuss infrastructure in business outcome terms

As AI tools are deployed across more businesses and covers more operations, legacy IT systems are being stretched and the need for modernization is being highlighted for many, whether they like it or not, new research has claimed.

A report from Netskope found only two in five (38%) infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders believe their current infrastructure is actually capable of handling AI's demands, and just one in five (18%) are fully confident they have the team and budget they need.

More importantly, there is broad acceptance that IT infrastructure is central to business goals, but many lack direction despite recognizing its importance.

AI calls for major infrastructure modernization

"AI has increased demand on enterprise infrastructure at a pace that legacy systems were never built to support," Netskope Chief Digital and Information Officer Mike Anderson summarized.

The research found leadership alignment to be weak, with 20% not clearly understanding CEO/CIO objectives and 63% feeling excluded from strategic decision-making.

37% also noted that their roles are mostly reactive, with 60% of organizations following an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach.

There are also other priorities at play, such as securing remote access and boosting network visibility, indicating that IT teams are already stretched as it is.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netskope's report pinpoints five recommendations for I&O leaders, and it's all about strengthening relationships with C-suite leaders. Some of the suggestions include speaking about infrastructure decisions in terms of business outcomes; earlier and active engagement in future infrastructure planning; and boosting visibility for senior leaders with transparent reporting.

"When IT and the C-suite share this understanding, infrastructure becomes a strategic advantage rather than a constraint," Anderson added.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.