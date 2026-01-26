Getting your work apps up to speed with AI can really pay off

You're more likely to get an ROI from AI after modernizing your apps, Cloudflare report finds

Security should also be built into your strategy for a more comprehensive approach

Most leaders think their infrastructure is sufficient – don't be one of them

Cloudflare has warned that legacy systems are blocking AI progress and increasing cybersecurity risks, creating a so-called "technical glass ceiling" - but it's OK, because an effective modernization strategy could unlock a path forward.

The company's latest report claims firms which have modernized their applications are three times more likely to achieve a clear ROI from AI tools compared with those who are being limited by outdated infrastructure.

To this point, nearly all (93%) of the more than 2,300 IT, security, product and engineering leaders surveyed agreed that updating software is the single most important factor in improving AI capabilities.

AI is being held back by legacy apps and infrastructure

Cloudflare also highlighted the importance of factoring in security with their modernization strategies, noting those that do are four times more likely to reach advanced AI maturity. Security was defined as a "growth multiplier" rather than just a protection tool.

Despite an 85% reduction in infrastructure confidence among those who have delayed modernization, they're still not seeing it as an incentive to upgrade, with many left with a reactive approach to only upgrading after suffering a security breach.

The report also covers some other 'costs' associated with running old tech, including higher maintenance costs, slower innovation, developer talent shortages and increased exposure to cyberattacks.

Looking ahead, four in five leaders plan to double down on AI integration within their current application portfolios over the next year, but they may not get the success they hope for, with 95% (potentially wrongly) believing their infrastructure is sufficient for AI development.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some of the most popular applications set out for AI include improving internal workflows (79%), powering content-driven applications (73%) and supporting revenue-generating initiatives (66%).

In short, building security into modernization from the get-go and not treating modernization as a reactive, last-resort strategy are key to getting the most out of AI.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.