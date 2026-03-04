Why buy a Chromebook? This Lenovo Windows 11 laptop deal is a smart pick for students and working from home - and it's only $370 right now

If you need an affordable laptop for schoolwork, remote work, or everyday admin, I’ve found a great deal on the 2026 Lenovo V15, now $370 (was $640) at Amazon. That’s a hefty $270 off a practical machine that covers the basics and more.

It runs on an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor paired with integrated Intel UHD graphics, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, documents, video streaming, and light multitasking.

You get 12GB of DDR4 RAM — not the usual 8GB you’d expect to find in a laptop at this price — and a 256GB SSD.

Windows 11 comes preinstalled, and you can use Microsoft 365 for the web by signing in at Office.com, with no subscription required.

This is not a device capable of heavy multitasking, creative workloads, or large local file libraries, but for everyday tasks and business basics, it will be absolutely fine.

Today's top laptop deal

Save $270 Lenovo V15 Laptop (2026): was $639.99 now $369.99 at Amazon This 15.6-inch Full HD laptop handles everyday school and office tasks with ease. It runs on a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver processor with 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for smooth performance. You get HDMI and Ethernet, plus WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and built-in security features.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an anti-glare coating, so it’s comfortable to use for long writing sessions or back-to-back online classes.

The design is clean and practical in black, and at about 1.7kg, it’s light enough to carry between home, campus, and the office without feeling like a burden.

Port selection is solid for this price range and includes USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 1.4b for connecting to an external monitor, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port if you prefer a wired connection. Wireless connectivity comes via WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

There’s also a camera privacy shutter for extra peace of mind during video calls, along with firmware TPM 2.0 for added security.

For $370, this is a straightforward, budget-friendly laptop that can handle school and business tasks without breaking the bank.

