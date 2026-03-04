Why buy a Chromebook? This Lenovo Windows 11 laptop deal is a smart pick for students and working from home - and it's only $370 right now
Save $270 on this brand new 2026 model with Microsoft 365 for the web
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you need an affordable laptop for schoolwork, remote work, or everyday admin, I’ve found a great deal on the 2026 Lenovo V15, now $370 (was $640) at Amazon. That’s a hefty $270 off a practical machine that covers the basics and more.
It runs on an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor paired with integrated Intel UHD graphics, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, documents, video streaming, and light multitasking.
You get 12GB of DDR4 RAM — not the usual 8GB you’d expect to find in a laptop at this price — and a 256GB SSD.
Windows 11 comes preinstalled, and you can use Microsoft 365 for the web by signing in at Office.com, with no subscription required.
This is not a device capable of heavy multitasking, creative workloads, or large local file libraries, but for everyday tasks and business basics, it will be absolutely fine.
Today's top laptop deal
This 15.6-inch Full HD laptop handles everyday school and office tasks with ease. It runs on a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver processor with 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for smooth performance. You get HDMI and Ethernet, plus WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and built-in security features.
The 15.6-inch Full HD display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an anti-glare coating, so it’s comfortable to use for long writing sessions or back-to-back online classes.
The design is clean and practical in black, and at about 1.7kg, it’s light enough to carry between home, campus, and the office without feeling like a burden.
Port selection is solid for this price range and includes USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 1.4b for connecting to an external monitor, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port if you prefer a wired connection. Wireless connectivity comes via WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.
There’s also a camera privacy shutter for extra peace of mind during video calls, along with firmware TPM 2.0 for added security.
For $370, this is a straightforward, budget-friendly laptop that can handle school and business tasks without breaking the bank.
For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for working from home.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.