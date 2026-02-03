HP’s 15.6-inch Ultrabook with 16GB RAM and one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription is under $350 on Amazon - save $200 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a low cost laptop for every day work and home use, I’ve found a great deal on the HP 15.6-inch Ultrabook, now $350 (was $550) at Amazon.

The laptop is built around Intel’s N100 processor, a four-core chip designed for efficiency rather than raw performance. Couple that with a year's subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and you've got a good all-rounder machine.

With that in mind, it's a perfect budget pick for students, working from home, or just a day-to-day laptop well suited to routine tasks such as web browsing, document work, video streaming, email, and light multitasking.

Today's top HP Ultrabook deal

Save $200 HP Ultrabook 15.6" laptop: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The HP 15.6″ Ultrabook features an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD plus 1TB of OneDrive storage, and Windows 11. The HD display, integrated graphics, numeric keypad, and included Microsoft 365 subscription make it a capable choice for everyday use.

Graphics are handled by integrated Intel UHD Graphics, which is fine for general desktop use but not intended for gaming or heavy creative workloads.

The system ships with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is decent at this price and will help keep Windows 11 responsive when running multiple apps or browser tabs.

Local storage comes in the form of a 128GB UFS drive, which is enough for the operating system and essential software.

HP also bundles a one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, bringing the total advertised storage to 1.1TB when cloud space is factored in.

The 15.6-inch display uses a 1366 x 768 resolution LED panel with an anti-glare coating. It’s not the highest resolution screen, but it’s perfectly fine for everyday productivity, streaming, and general use.

That larger screen size also allows room for a full keyboard with a numeric keypad, which can be useful for spreadsheets and data entry.

Connectivity includes USB-C, USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a combined headphone and microphone jack. There’s also a webcam with a physical privacy shutter and basic noise reduction for video calls.

Amazon says the Ultrabook comes in a Wine Red color, although the official name is Glimmer Garnet. Either way, it's a striking shade that will stand out from the usual black and silver laptops you usually see.

At $349.99, the HP Ultrabook is a great pick for students, remote workers, or anyone looking for a large-screen Windows laptop for everyday tasks without spending too much.

